Follow on Google News
News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
L-Tron Returns from Successful Salt Lake City IACP Technology Conference
By: L-Tron
The Salt Lake City IACP Technology Conference featured dozens of educational sessions, professional development and networking opportunities, and exhibits showcasing the latest in law enforcement technology. Law enforcement officers, investigators, command staff, and IT officers traveled from across the country to attend this year's show.
L-Tron's Nate Leibensperger and Julianne Pangal enjoyed meeting with conference attendees from agencies of all shapes and sizes. Leibensperger and Pangal had the opportunity to share the well-loved 4910LR Driver's License Reader, the OSCR360 System, patrol vehicle mobile printers including Honeywell's RP4 and the Brother Pocketjet8, as well as other patrol vehicle equipment throughout the duration of the conference.
Meet the 4910LR & OSCR360
L-Tron's flagship products, the 4910LR Driver's License Reader (https://www.l-
The 4910LR Driver's License Reader efficiently scans driver's license and vehicle registration barcodes at traffic stops, allowing patrol officers to quickly and safely generate error-free citations. The Magnetic Mount add-on accessory for the 4910LR was developed as a direct result of officer feedback to efficiently secure officer's scanners back in place after use.
The patented OSCR360 system partners with investigators at crash, crime, and fire scenes to efficiently capture, store, and visually present entire scenes in 360-degrees. With OSCR's presentation software, investigators are able to organize digital evidence within each 360-image, creating a virtual walkthrough of the scene. OSCR is used and accepted in court to visually present the facts of the case and provide context for judges, juries, attorneys and other investigators. OSCR360 is also used by agencies nationwide for emergency pre-planning and law enforcement education and training.
About L-Tron
L-Tron has proudly worked with and for Law Enforcement for over two decades, partnering with thousands of agencies nationwide. We are proud to provide technology built from officer and investigator feedback. L-Tron "Backs the Blue" in New York, as well as across all 50 states nationwide, by supporting educational events, non-profit organizations, and providing 24/7/365 support for our law enforcement clients.
Media Contact
Julianne Pangal
info@l-tron.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse