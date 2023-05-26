Follow on Google News
L-Tron's OSCR360 Team Returns from SC Crime Investigation Conference
By: L-Tron
At the conference, L-Tron's John Dobies presented his, "HRSI: Hunting-Related Shooting Incident Property Damage Case" to a well-attended audience and L-Tron was proud to sponsor a coffee and pastries event for attendees. John Dobies and Julianne Pangal also had the opportunity to demo L-Tron's patented OSCR360 to attendees throughout the duration of the conference.
"John and I really enjoyed attending this year's SCIAI Conference,"
Public safety agencies nationwide are using the OSCR360 system to document crime, crash, and fire scenes (https://www.l-
The SC IAI hosts a spring conference each year, geared toward law enforcement officers, identification specialists, forensic scientists, crime scene investigators and students. This year's conference featured keynote speakers from the 2016 Pulse Nightclub shooting in Orlando. Other educational topics included forensics investigations;
About L-Tron
For over two decades, L-Tron has partnered with public safety agencies to provide technology solutions built from your voice. We are a proud New York State business, and we are honored to "Back the Blue" in our own state, as well as in all 50 states nationwide, through a variety of educational events, non-profit sponsorships, and more. "Your Success is our Purpose." (https://www.L-
Contact
Julianne Pangal
***@l-tron.com
