L-Tron's OSCR360 Team Returns from SC Crime Investigation Conference

By: L-Tron
 
CHARLESTON, S.C. - May 31, 2023 - PRLog -- The L-Tron team has returned from a successful visit to the South Carolina Division of the International Association for Identification's (SC IAI) Spring Conference. The event took place from May 9-11, 2023 at the College of Charleston's Science and Mathematics Building.

At the conference, L-Tron's John Dobies presented his, "HRSI: Hunting-Related Shooting Incident Property Damage Case" to a well-attended audience and L-Tron was proud to sponsor a coffee and pastries event for attendees. John Dobies and Julianne Pangal also had the opportunity to demo L-Tron's patented OSCR360 to attendees throughout the duration of the conference.

"John and I really enjoyed attending this year's SCIAI Conference," said Pangal. "We heard many powerful testimonials from several of our current customers who attended the event. One agency described using OSCR to capture and present the evidence from a large fentanyl drug bust and another agency used OSCR to demonstrate the "bullet's eye view" along the bullet's trajectory at a homicide scene. It was encouraging to hear from agencies who are regularly using OSCR360 in court, for various types of investigations, for emergency pre-planning, and at traffic collisions. Thanks to all of those who took the time to stop by our table – both to share their stories and to discover more about OSCR360!"

Public safety agencies nationwide are using the OSCR360 system to document crime, crash, and fire scenes (https://www.l-tron.com/oscr360-arson-investigation). Then, agencies will organize and store digital evidence within the 360 image(s). In the courtroom, OSCR360 powerfully presents the facts of the case in a virtual walkthrough, allowing the courtroom audience to experience the case from an investigator's point of view. Agencies are also using OSCR360 for emergency pre-planning in schools and officer training purposes.

The SC IAI hosts a spring conference each year, geared toward law enforcement officers, identification specialists, forensic scientists, crime scene investigators and students. This year's conference featured keynote speakers from the 2016 Pulse Nightclub shooting in Orlando. Other educational topics included forensics investigations; communication within a forensic unit; witness credibility in the courtroom; latent print examinations; grouping fired case cartridges; and more.

About L-Tron

For over two decades, L-Tron has partnered with public safety agencies to provide technology solutions built from your voice. We are a proud New York State business, and we are honored to "Back the Blue" in our own state, as well as in all 50 states nationwide, through a variety of educational events, non-profit sponsorships, and more. "Your Success is our Purpose." (https://www.L-tron.com/OSCR360)

Contact
Julianne Pangal
***@l-tron.com
End
Source:L-Tron
Email:***@l-tron.com Email Verified
Tags:Crime Scene Investigation
Industry:Government
Location:Charleston - South Carolina - United States
Subject:Events
