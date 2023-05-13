Follow on Google News
L-Tron Team to attend the 2023 IACP Technology Conference in Salt Lake City, Utah
By: L-Tron
Nate Leibensperger and Julianne Pangal will represent L-Tron at this year's event. They will be available to demo the 4910LR Driver's License Reader and OSCR360 Crime and Crash Investigation System, which were developed based on the input and feedback from law enforcement officers.
"Nate and I are excited to travel to Salt Lake City this month for the IACP Technology Conference,"
About the IACP
IACP is an organization dedicated to maintaining the safety of communities around the globe. In years past, IACP's annual technology conference was known as "LEIM." Today, the conference remains committed to providing education and discussion around technology in law enforcement, including digital asset management, technology strategy, cybersecurity, mobile policing, digital forensics, and more. The 2023 IACP Technology Conference will feature dozens of educational sessions, professional development, networking opportunities and technology exhibits.
About L-Tron
For two decades, L-Tron has partnered with public safety agencies to provide technology solutions built from your voice. We are a proud New York State business, and we are honored to "Back the Blue" in our own state, as well as in all 50 states nationwide, through a variety of educational events, non-profit sponsorships, and more. Your feedback truly matters because "Your Success is our Purpose."
Media Contact
L-Tron
info@l-tron.com
