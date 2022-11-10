 
News By Tag
* Law Enforcement
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Government
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Erie
  Pennsylvania
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





November 2022
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
16151413121110

Follow on Google News

L-Tron Returns from 2022 Pennsylvania Traffic Collision and Reconstruction Conference 

By: L-Tron
 
ERIE, Pa. - Nov. 15, 2022 - PRLog -- The L-Tron team has returned from another successful Pennsylvania Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Society (PCARS) Seminar in Erie, PA. The PCARS Seminar featured three live/staged crashes, as well as presentations, exhibits and networking opportunities for participants. L-Tron team members, Andrew McNeill, Julianne Pangal, and Isabella Susino demoed the 4910LR Driver's License Reader and OSCR360 for Crash Reconstruction, both of which are designed to help officers better serve and protect their communities.

At this year's seminar, experienced crash investigators were invited to explore new ideas and technology in the field of crash reconstruction. Highlights include three live staged vehicle crashes, a brake demonstration, and two manual airbag deployments. Attendees were able to see how various crash investigation tools, including OSCR360, could assist with their scene reconstruction – and were able to practice using these tools on the staged crashes.

Many visitors to L-Tron's booth were current customers, while others recognized the equipment and wanted to learn more. The 4910LR received attention for its ability to positively impact one OH agency, while OSCR impressed several agencies with its speed, ease of use and ability to capture the driver's perspective at a crash site.

The 4910LR is designed to help alleviate some of the risk that patrol officers face each time they make a roadside stop by completing fast, accurate eCitations (https://www.l-tron.com/solutions/electronic-ticketing-e-c...). OSCR360 (https://www.L-Tron.com/OSCR360) allows users to correlate all of their scene evidence and create a complete walkthrough of their case.

L-Tron has sponsored the Pennsylvania traffic collision and reconstruction event twice in prior years (when it was held by the Pennsylvania State Police), and regularly sponsors other training events and conferences around the country. We are proud to provide exceptional customer service and support to our law enforcement clients.

Additional Information on PCARS:

The Pennsylvania Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Society (PCARS) is a non-profit organization with a mission to help serve and support Pennsylvania Law Enforcement. The organization regularly provides resources and trainings for crash reconstructionists. This year's PCARS conference was open to law enforcement officers from across the country.

About L-Tron Corporation:

For over two decades, L-Tron has partnered with public safety agencies to provide technology solutions built from your voice. As a proud New York State business, we are honored to "Back the Blue" in our own state, as well as in all 50 states nationwide, through various educational events, non-profit sponsorships and more. "Your Success is our Purpose."

Media Contact
L-Tron
info@l-tron.com
End
Email:***@l-tron.com Email Verified
Tags:Law Enforcement
Industry:Government
Location:Erie - Pennsylvania - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
L-Tron Corporation PRs
Trending News
Most Viewed
Top Daily News

Most Viewed
Top Daily News

Nov 15, 2022 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share