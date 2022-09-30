News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
L-Tron Supports PA Law Enforcement at Crash Reconstruction Training Conference
By: L-Tron
Andrew McNeill and Julianne Pangal from L-Tron will be on-hand to demo the 4910LR Driver's License Reader for Crash Reporting and eCitation, as well as OSCR360 for Crash Reconstruction.
The L-Tron team has attended the PSP Seminar twice in the past several years. Though the former PSP Seminar was cancelled this year due to budgetary concerns, PCARS decided to offer the seminar in its place. As in previous years, attendees must be active law enforcement reconstructionists who have completed an 80-hour collision reconstruction course from an accredited institution prior to the seminar. At this year's event, crash investigators will have the opportunity to explore new ideas and see new technology in the field of crash reconstruction.
Each and every roadside stop exposes officers to potential life-threatening harm. The 4910LR expedites traffic stops and collision reports to quickly and safely get officers off the roadside. With the 4910, reports and citations are completed accurately and efficiently, in a fraction of the time it takes to complete manual reports and citations.
L-Tron's patented OSCR360 system (https://www.L-
As an ACTAR-accredited Senior Crime Scene Analyst with 20 years of law enforcement experience, Andrew McNeill will be on-hand in the L-Tron booth to share his wealth of investigative photography expertise, demo OSCR360 and the 4910LR, and answer any questions.
To learn more and to register for the 2022 PCARS Seminar, please visit https://docs.google.com/
About L-Tron Corporation
For two decades, L-Tron has partnered with public safety agencies to provide technology solutions built from your voice. We are a proud New York State business and we are honored to "Back the Blue" in our own state, as well as in all 50 states nationwide, through a variety of educational events, non-profit sponsorships, and more. Your feedback truly matters because "Your Success is our Purpose."
Media Contact
L-Tron
info@l-tron.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse