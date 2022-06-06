News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
L-Tron to Attend 2022 Honeywell Partner Sales Kickoff in Phoenix, AZ
By: L-Tron
This year's Honeywell event will commence with a partner welcome reception and dinner, followed by numerous networking opportunities, a keynote speech, and several breakout events focused on a review of the past year. Honeywell will also review their software, services, solutions and plans for the upcoming year. Longtime L-Tron Engineer, Charlie Waldman, will represent L-Tron at the Honeywell Kickoff. With a strong background in engineering, software development, control systems, and project management, Charlie has worked closely with L-Tron clients for over twenty years.
As a Honeywell Platinum Elite Partner, L-Tron has proudly worked with Honeywell for over forty years. L-Tron not only understands the workflow challenges faced by today's manufacturing, healthcare, government, and retail businesses, but also collaborates with its customers and partners to deliver cost-effective solutions that optimize efficiency. Proactive communication, lifetime support, and operational excellence are just a few of the ways in which L-Tron demonstrates the highest levels of commitment to customers.
Click here (https://web.cvent.com/
Media Contact
L-Tron
info@l-tron.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse