L-Tron to Present on Investigation of Hunting-Related Shooting at Spring IAI Conference
By: L-Tron
L-Tron's John Dobies and Julianne Pangal will both attend the event, demoing OSCR360 for Crime Scene Investigation throughout the duration of the conference. Dobies has also been selected to speak at the conference on Friday, March 25, from 8:00 to 9:00 AM.
Dobies' presentation will focus on a hunting-related shooting fatality case that resulted in a conviction during grand jury trial. During the shooting investigation, Dobies captured spherical 360-degree photographs of the crime scene with OSCR360, which he later presented to the jury while testifying as an expert witness. Dobies clearly portrayed the crime scene from the hunter's perspective as he walked grand jury through the events surrounding the shooting.
A 30-year law enforcement veteran, Dobies now serves as an instrumental member of L-Tron's law enforcement support team, sharing his wealth of investigative expertise with police agencies nationwide.
Throughout the IAI Conference, the L-Tron team will be available to show OSCR360 and various case examples to attendees. OSCR was purpose-built from the voice of law enforcement and allows Investigators to capture, organize, and present all of their digital evidence. OSCR quickly and comprehensively captures scene overalls and then connects the digital evidence together within the presentation software. Hundreds of agencies nationwide are using OSCR to preserve case evidence in one .oscr file; share critical case information up the chain of command; allow investigators, witnesses and victims to virtually 'revisit' the scene; and provide a compelling presentation in the courtroom. OSCR has been successfully used for crime, crash, fire, and environmental investigation, as well as criminal justice and law enforcement courses and incident pre-planning.
About the International Association for Identification (IAI)
The IAI is known around the globe for the advancement of forensics through education. Chesapeake Bay IAI is a regional division of the 7,000+ member organization and has been in existence for nearly 60 years. The region includes Delaware, Maryland, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Virginia. More information on this year's IAI Conference can be found at (https://www.cbdiai.org/
About L-Tron
L-Tron has partnered with law enforcement agencies for more than two decades and is best-known for the 4910LR Driver's License Reader for eCitation and OSCR360 (https://www.L-
Contact
L-Tron
***@l-tron.com
