Retro-Bit Publishing releases Alwa's Awakening: The 8-Bit Edition and introduces a game changing way
By: Innex Inc.
This approach has brought official releases from publishers and developers such as Capcom®, Irem®, and Toaplan which has yielded 9 releases over the past 4 years including the recent Mega Man®: The Wily Wars Collector's Edition earlier this year. The latest partner is independent developer Elden Pixels (https://eldenpixels.com/)
Alwa's Awakening (https://eldenpixels.com/
Alwa's Awakening: The 8-Bit Edition includes:
In addition to this release is a new idea Retro-Bit Publishing has developed called Digical.
What is a DIGICAL?
Digical combines aspects of both DIGItal and physiCAL releases. Thanks to feedback from the community, Retro-Bit Publishing developed a simple and groundbreaking method to provide gamers a new option in owning a game. This allows customers to continue supporting the developers while foregoing all the extras included in a physical release.
For $19.99, you receive the Digical of Alwa's Awakening: The 8-Bit Edition which includes the game ROM file on an exclusively designed 8 GB USB® drive that features the game's main protagonist, Zoe. This is your game to own, collect, and play as you wish in addition to all the digital items included on the drive. "We are all for diversifying the way fans choose to play, so we wanted to bridge that request by delivering a unique experience to commemorate each release," said Ron Pang, Chief of Business Development for Innex - the exclusive distributor for Retro-Bit®.
This will be a limited exclusive run available only during the open pre-order from September 14th - October 17th, 2021
The Alwa's Awakening: The 8-Bit Edition Digical Release includes:
*ROM will work on most popular emulators - Results may vary
"While our mission remains with the privilege to re-release sought-after classic game titles for their original platforms, we understand the demand for digital releases. We wanted to provide gamers the opportunity to own the game without the need to buy a complete physical edition, while still supporting the developer. We hope that this concept will be embraced so that we can continue to release more of these in the future!" added Ron Pang.
What you get in the Digical is yours to keep - there is no DRM and no servers to ping. With Alwa's Awakening: The 8-Bit Edition Digical release, there is hope that this concept can be embraced by the community so that more classics can be released in the future using this format.
The Digical Zoe USB® will also fit into the acrylic diorama scene that comes with the full Alwa's Collection released by Clear River games (sold separately). The Alwa's Collection features both Alwa's Awakening and Alwa's Legacy for the Nintendo Switch® and PS4® (sold separately) along with a Mary-themed USB® which houses the soundtracks for both games and more! This exclusive collectors edition will be available at Limited Run Games for $69.99.
Alwa's Awakening: The 8-Bit Edition will retail for $59.99 while Alwa's Awakening: 8-Bit Edition - Digical will retail for $19.99 and Alwa's Collection will retail for $69.99**, each will be available for pre-order for a limited time from September 14th - October 17th 2021 at Limited Run Games (https://www.limitedrungames.com/
For more details on Alwa's Awakening: The 8-Bit Edition, visit https://retro-
**Alwa's Collection available only at Limited Run Games.
