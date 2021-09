Retro-Bit Publishing releases Alwa's Awakening: The 8-Bit Edition and introduces a game changing way

Frosted 8-Bit Cartridge

Full colored instruction manual

Cartridge Packaging with Exclusive Slipcover

Behind the Game Developer Interview

Certificate of Authenticity

Animated Lenticular Card

Mini level poster

Displayable Packaging

Zoe Retractable USB® (8GB)

Alwa's Awakening: 8-Bit Edition ROM*

Detailed Digital Instruction Manual

Behind the Game Developer Interview

Digital Wallpaper Featuring Exclusive Artwork

-- As more game companies look toward the future with digital releases, Retro-Bit Publishing® continues to find new ways to preserve gaming history with multiple physical releases. This provides retro gaming fans an opportunity to own rare and exciting titles that may not have been released in certain regions or are scarce among the market. Additionally, it offers an alternate way to own an officially licensed title while avoid paying exorbitant market prices.This approach has brought official releases from publishers and developers such as Capcom®, Irem®, and Toaplan which has yielded 9 releases over the past 4 years including the recent Mega Man®: The Wily Wars Collector's Edition earlier this year. The latest partner is independent developer Elden Pixels (https://eldenpixels.com/)withAlwa's Awakening (https://eldenpixels.com/alwas-awakening/)is a Metroidvania-style game centered around Zoe, a young girl transported to the land of Alwa and tasked with bringing peace to the land. Originally released on Steam in 2017, with its sequel Alwa's Legacy ( https://eldenpixels.com/ alwas-legacy/ ) later released in 2020. Elden Pixels teamed up with independent NES® Developer Brad Smith to create the 8-Bit version of Alwa's Awakening. This process involved making the 280 MB original game fit into a 512 KB NES® cartridge but also includes 2 new songs and 3 new areas to explore and a different way to experience the world of Alwa. Elden Pixels' homage to 8-bit classics is now available for a limited time during the pre-order window from September 14th - October 17th 2021 for the Nintendo Entertainment System® - just as the team originally planned years ago.In addition to this release is a new idea Retro-Bit Publishing has developed called Digical.What is aDigical combines aspects of bothtal and physireleases. Thanks to feedback from the community, Retro-Bit Publishing developed a simple and groundbreaking method to provide gamers a new option in owning a game. This allows customers to continue supporting the developers while foregoing all the extras included in a physical release.For $19.99, you receive the Digical ofwhich includes the game ROM file on an exclusively designed 8 GB USB® drive that features the game's main protagonist, Zoe. This is your game to own, collect, and play as you wish in addition to all the digital items included on the drive.said Ron Pang, Chief of Business Development for Innex - the exclusive distributor for Retro-Bit®.This will be a limited exclusive run available only during the open pre-order from September 14th - October 17th, 2021TheDigical Release includes:*ROM will work on most popular emulators - Results may vary" added Ron Pang.What you get in the Digical is yours to keep - there is no DRM and no servers to ping. WithDigical release, there is hope that this concept can be embraced by the community so that more classics can be released in the future using this format.The Digical Zoe USB® will also fit into the acrylic diorama scene that comes with the fullreleased by Clear River games (sold separately). The Alwa's Collection features both Alwa's Awakening and Alwa's Legacy for the Nintendo Switch® and PS4® (sold separately) along with a Mary-themed USB® which houses the soundtracks for both games and more! This exclusive collectors edition will be available at Limited Run Games for $69.99.will retail for $59.99 whilewill retail for $19.99 andwill retail for $69.99**, each will be available for pre-order for a limited time from September 14th - October 17th 2021 at Limited Run Games ( https://www.limitedrungames.com/ collections/ neo-frontpage... ), Castlemania Games (https://castlemaniagames.com/products/alwas-awakening-nes), and Dragon Box Games, Spel & Sant (https://www.spelochsant.se/series/alwasawakening), and Strictly Limited Games (https://store.strictlylimitedgames.com/products/alwas-awakening-collectors-edition-nes-preorder) for Europe.For more details on, visit https://retro-bit.com/alwas-awakening/.**Alwa's Collection available only at Limited Run Games.