News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
L-Tron Returns from Successful Nashville IAI Conference
By: L-Tron
L-Tron's Andrew McNeill and Julianne Pangal attended this year's conference, exhibiting and demoing the OSCR360 system. They had the opportunity to network with law enforcement officers, crime scene investigators, and detectives throughout the week. McNeill, a retired 20-year Sheriff's Deputy veteran, also spoke at the conference, presenting on the use of spherical photography for investigator training.
OSCR360 was well-received by conference attendees and the L-Tron team was pleased to receive positive feedback from current OSCR customers. One law enforcement agency from South Carolina expressed that OSCR makes it easy to share an accurate view of the crime scene with prosecutors, while another agency in Florida loves the simplicity OSCR provides in capturing scenes and sharing/exchanging OSCR photos with the Fire Marshal. A state crime lab in the northeast uses OSCR for training purposes and one university-level forensics instructor regularly uses OSCR while teaching his courses.
The overall consensus on OSCR360, as one user shared was, "It's a big hit. Money well spent."
Whether OSCR360 (https://www.L-
With a 20+ year history of supporting law enforcement, L-Tron is proud to work alongside thousands of municipalities in all 50 states. L-Tron is also known for its popular 4910LR Driver's License Reader and patrol vehicle eCitation equipment (https://www.l-
Additional Information:
The International Association for Identification is a world-renowned organization with over 7,000 members focused on advancing forensic disciplines through ongoing education.
About L-Tron Corporation
L-Tron has partnered with thousands of public sector organizations nationwide for over two decades. Founded in 1975, L-Tron focuses on voice of customer solutions, meaning that we collaborate closely with the industries we serve to deliver the solutions they need to be successful.
Media Contact
Julianne Pangal
Marketing Manager
info@l-tron.com
585-383-0050
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse