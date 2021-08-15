 
L-Tron Returns from Successful Nashville IAI Conference

By: L-Tron
 
 
2021 IAI Conference
ROCHESTER, N.Y. - Aug. 17, 2021 - PRLog -- he L-Tron team has returned from a successful trip to the 2021 International Association for Identification (IAI) Conference in Nashville, TN. The conference – the largest in the world of its kind – took place from August 1-7.

L-Tron's Andrew McNeill and Julianne Pangal attended this year's conference, exhibiting and demoing the OSCR360 system. They had the opportunity to network with law enforcement officers, crime scene investigators, and detectives throughout the week. McNeill, a retired 20-year Sheriff's Deputy veteran, also spoke at the conference, presenting on the use of spherical photography for investigator training.

OSCR360 was well-received by conference attendees and the L-Tron team was pleased to receive positive feedback from current OSCR customers. One law enforcement agency from South Carolina expressed that OSCR makes it easy to share an accurate view of the crime scene with prosecutors, while another agency in Florida loves the simplicity OSCR provides in capturing scenes and sharing/exchanging OSCR photos with the Fire Marshal. A state crime lab in the northeast uses OSCR for training purposes and one university-level forensics instructor regularly uses OSCR while teaching his courses.

The overall consensus on OSCR360, as one user shared was, "It's a big hit. Money well spent."

Whether OSCR360 (https://www.L-Tron.com/OSCR360) is used by police agencies, fire departments, private investigators, district attorney offices, government organizations, or for training up-and-comers in criminal justice fields, the mission remains clear: to serve justice. Designed and built in collaboration with law enforcement, OSCR captures dynamic 360-degree floor-to-ceiling photographs of the crime scene, ties all digital evidence together within the easy-to-use software, and dynamically presents the entire case, start to finish, in a compelling virtual walkthrough format. OSCR quickly and easily documents crime scenes, helps expert witnesses prepare for trial, and leaves no detail of the crime scene up to the imagination in the courtroom.

With a 20+ year history of supporting law enforcement, L-Tron is proud to work alongside thousands of municipalities in all 50 states. L-Tron is also known for its popular 4910LR Driver's License Reader and patrol vehicle eCitation equipment (https://www.l-tron.com/patrol-vehicle-equipment/).

Additional Information:

The International Association for Identification is a world-renowned organization with over 7,000 members focused on advancing forensic disciplines through ongoing education.

About L-Tron Corporation

L-Tron has partnered with thousands of public sector organizations nationwide for over two decades. Founded in 1975, L-Tron focuses on voice of customer solutions, meaning that we collaborate closely with the industries we serve to deliver the solutions they need to be successful.

Media Contact
Julianne Pangal
Marketing Manager
info@l-tron.com
585-383-0050
Email:***@l-tron.com Email Verified
