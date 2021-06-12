 
American Properties to support Fulfill

American Properties Realty, Inc. will donate $100 to Fulfill with every new home sold at Heritage at Middletown.
By: American Properties Realty, Inc.
 
 
Furnished model at Heritage at Middletown.
ISELIN, N.J. - June 17, 2021 - PRLog -- Let's fight hunger together – one homebuyer, one family, one person at a time. American Properties Realty, Inc. has announced that it will donate $100 to Fulfill for every home sold at Heritage at Middletown.

"We are so excited to be able to give back to the community by supporting Fulfill's mission to alleviate hunger and build food security in Monmouth and Ocean Counties," said Paul Csik, Senior Vice President of American Properties Realty, Inc. "All people at all times should have access to enough nutritious food to maintain an active and healthy lifestyle."

In 2019, Fulfill has provided 12.3 million meals through over 280+ food pantries and soup kitchens; served 187,000 meals for kids through backpack, after-school, and summer food programs, and helped 13,195 people through mobile pantries, including seniors and veterans. The nonprofit has also provided tax refund assistance, SNAP enrollment assistance, culinary training, affordable healthcare and more. "With .96 cents of every dollar donated going directly to food and services, we are pleased to be able to help Fulfill strengthen our communities," Csik added.

With every home sold, American Properties will donate $100 in the homebuyer's name to Fulfill. For those looking to get into a new home quickly and take advantage of low interest rates, Csik urges you to learn more about Heritage at Middletown in Middletown, NJ. "Now is the time to make your move," Csik added.

Heritage at Middletown is a new community of 3-4-bedroom townhomes located at 2507 Evans Lane in Middletown. Priced from the low $500s, Heritage at Middletown has opened its third phase of homes. Home designs feature three to four bedrooms, two-and-a-half to three-and-a-half baths and up to 2,621 sq. ft. of living space. Construction has commenced on a community clubhouse. Furnished models are now open. Those interested can visit https://americanproperties.as.me/schedule.php to schedule a private tour. Be sure to ask about recently released home sites.  To learn more, call Kelly Flanagan at 732-533-5150 or kflanagan@americanproperties.net.

"Anyone interested in purchasing a new home at Heritage at Middletown should reach out to us directly," said Csik. "Our team is ready to help find you find your dream home."

About Fulfill FoodBank, formerly The FoodBank of Monmouth and Ocean Counties   Fulfill's mission is to alleviate hunger and build food security in Monmouth and Ocean Counties and to make sure that all people at all times have access to enough nutritious food to maintain an active and healthy life. Follow Fulfill on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube, and share posts to help raise awareness about hunger. To donate or volunteer, go to fulfillnj.org. Sponsorship opportunities are also available.

About American Properties Realty, Inc.
American Properties Realty, Inc., A Licensed Real Estate Broker, continues its proud 45-year tradition of introducing award winning communities that provide excellent quality, convenient locations and affordable pricing for New Jersey homebuyers. The Principals of American Properties Realty, Inc., have been involved in the creation of over 10,000 residences ranging from luxurious estate homes to award-winning master planned communities of apartments, condominiums, townhomes and single-family homes.

Media Contact
Design 446
***@design446.com
732-292-2400
Email:***@design446.com Email Verified
