Unwavering success is driven by relationships
"Finding home" is a team effort at American Properties Realty, Inc.
By: American Properties Realty, Inc.
Leading the helm at American Properties Realty, Inc (https://www.americanproperties.net/)
Kelly Flanagan has had the privilege of starting, maintaining and closing out a number of communities throughout her tenure with American Properties Realty, Inc. "Sales is the front line of an organization's collaborative efforts and usually the culmination of many years of hard work," said Flanagan. "It's an enormous responsibility to nurture a new home community from conception to completion."
Flanagan says that the sales process is only as successful as the support and empowerment received from those around you. "I take great pride in providing the safe haven of a new home and community to others, and, in turn, I am enriched by their honesty and willingness to share their life stories and cultures with me," she said. "I can't think of an award or title or anything more valuable than that reciprocation."
Speaking of awards, Flanagan has received countless regional and national accolades through the years, including Best in Class and Salesperson of the Year. What makes her so successful? "Empathy," she notes without hesitation. "The ability to see the big picture is what has helped me succeed, as well as an unwillingness to compromise my value."
In addition to her many tributes, Flanagan says her three children are "uniquely talented and wonderful individuals that will impact the world in a meaningful way" and she is most proud of that honor.
Today, you can find Flanagan at Heritage at Middletown, a new community of 3-4-bedroom townhomes just off Taylor Lane in Middletown (priced from the upper $400s). Since opening last month, Heritage at Middletown is already approaching Phase I sellout. As construction continues, those interested should visit HeritageatMiddletown.com (http://www.heritageatmiddletown.com/
Over in Pennington, NJ, Dana Pennock is always busy with individuals and families looking for a fresh start. Pennock started working with American Properties Realty, Inc four years ago in an entry level position. "I wanted to choose a career where I would be able to create joy and happiness for other people by helping them find and design their dream home."
Today, Pennock is the Sales Manager at Heritage at Pennington, a successful new community of townhomes and two-story villas. "Managing a community has definitely created both challenges and obstacles that have turned into major growth milestones in my career," said Pennock. "I also really enjoy working for a company that is not only like family, but also provides growth opportunities for young professionals."
Within her first year as Sales Manager, Pennock has sold 30 homes. She was also inducted into the SAM Million Dollar Club in 2018, which recognizes salespeople who contracted dollar volume that totaled $1 million or more in the prior year. Only seven homes remain at Heritage at Pennington (priced from the upper $400s), a testament to Pennock's commitment to the community. Those interested can visit HeritageAtPennington.com (https://www.americanproperties.net/
Moving over to Middlesex County, Erika Rotondo manages Heritage at Highland Park (http://www.heritageathighlandpark.com/)
Rotondo says it has been a rewarding experience to work at American Properties and to be part of Heritage at Highland Park. "This is a wonderful company to be part of and grow with. It is also an honor to do all that I can to help someone's home buying dream come true."
All of our Sales Managers are committed to providing high-quality real estate services to their clients," said Csik. "Kelly, Dana and Erika are hardworking, patient and genuine individuals who ensure that their clients have a very unique and memorable home buying experience. For that, we are all very grateful."
About American Properties Realty, Inc.
American Properties Realty, Inc., A Licensed Real Estate Broker, continues its proud 45-year tradition of introducing award winning communities that provide excellent quality, convenient locations and affordable pricing for New Jersey homebuyers. The Principals of American Properties Realty, Inc., have been involved in the creation of over 10,000 residences ranging from luxurious estate homes to award-winning master planned communities of apartments, condominiums, townhomes and single-family homes.
