Chicago Drone Service Startup Opens Channel for Community Input

Organizations Collaborate in Urban Air Mobility Working Group

By: XtraMedium Communications Corp

Contact

Steven C Philpott, Sr

Steven C Philpott, Sr

-- XtraMedium Communication will conduct a weekly online discussion connecting community and other stakeholders of the impending commercialization of low altitude airspace – 400 feet to the ground. The online event serves to inform people on the fast-growing UAV industry as well as gain input valuable to conducting safe operations over the neighborhoods. The event will be hosted by XtraMedium Communications & United Protection Agency with guest from both community, government, and industry."Many companies, cities and the Federal Aviation Administration are in full swing toward soon enabling a lot of machines to fly over our heads." MySkaut co-founder and Director of Community Emergency Management. "Communities definitely need to be involved."The upcoming January 9episode of Urban Air Mobility features Drones as a Public Service which has helped inform the operation of XtraMedium's drone services company MySkaut since Q2 2018. "Our goal is to give business owners and residents access to an innovation for an advantage in the post-COVID-19 rebuild.", Steven C. Philpott, CEO XtraMedium Communications and MySkaut Chief Pilot in Command." The company began flying FAA authorized test missions on Chicago's South and West sides in October 2020 and will launch DAPS services in a test community starting May 2021.Urban Air Mobility co-hosts will include MySkaut co-founder Demetrius Brown and President of United Protection Agency Charles Swift. Both gentlemen have worked with community members as well as district level public safety officials in preparation for drone supported events with rapper Twista, a Halloween community patrol, and First Defense Legal Aid. They will discuss their experience along with input from social media. The Urban Mobility Working Group will stream live via social media January 9at noon CST.XtraMedium will also present the official 2021 Urban Air Mobility Working Group discussion on February 21, 2021. UMWG will feature individual talks and panel discussions with UAS industry operators, municipal and research leaders, and community innovators. Information about events and the Urban Air Mobility Working Group is available at MySkaut.com and on social media.MySkaut was created by Demetrius Brown, Englewood resident and runner up in the Colony 5 Civic Tech Challenge CTC20.devpost.com:a competition and accelerator focusing startup development on a specific 1-mile corridor in Chicago. A product of XtraMedium, MySkaut is a synoptic community- driven drone-assisted public safety platform (DAPS).MySkaut.is a part of economic development initiative, the Array of Opportunity, and an important tool to secure reinvestment in Chicago's south and west sides (S & W) and to secure development projects in Opportunity Zones encouraging business owners engaged in rebuilding retail corridors and places where people gather.United Protection Agency Inc is an armed | unarmed state certified security system and personnel provider based in Chicago Illinois. UPA is a leader in security assessment and management with expertise across the broadest spectrum of private security programs and asset protection innovation.XtraMedium Communications is a Chicago based civic tech design & architecture consultancy for city managers and property developers dedicated to aggressive and creative use of IoT 'next wave' innovations to enable retail, hospitality, travel, live entertainment and consumer driven industries to thrive in hyperlocal retail corridors.