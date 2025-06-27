Follow on Google News
Boynton Beach Online Chamber of Commerce Evolves into Boynton Beach Chamber of Industry and Comm
By: Boynton Beach Chamber of Industry and Commerce
The new entity will operate as a traditional Chamber of Commerce and expand the scope of the Chamber's activities to support and engage all businesses and industries. It will be an organization designed to promote and protect the interests of its members and contribute to the overall economic vitality of the community. It will act as a central point for networking, advocacy, and community engagement for business and industry.
Chambers of Commerce are essential catalysts for economic growth and development within communities. As non-profit organizations, they are committed to fostering a vibrant and prosperous business climate. The new Chamber will be doing business as a 501(c) (6) nonprofit organization.
According to Rick Maharajh P.E., President/CEO and Founder of the BBOC and BBCIC, "We are very excited to announce the evolution of the BBOC to the BBCIC. We feel strongly that including industries like agriculture and fishing is just the beginning, striving to become a more comprehensive networking platform serving our members (including two in different countries), the City of Boynton Beach, and beyond."
"Boynton Beach is the Gateway to the Gulf Stream and the Everglades and is the third largest populated city in Palm Beach County," said Christine Roberts-Kelly, Executive Vice President of the BBCIC. "One of our main goals is to partner and support the City of Boynton Beach to stimulate economic development and to connect our business network not only to the Boynton Beach community but to other businesses looking to grow and prosper."
"This new Chamber will play a crucial role in driving economic development within communities,"
"This is truly a great evolution for the organization. It is so important to include industries and provide all businesses with the resources they need to be successful here in southeast Florida," added Brian Waldron, President & CEO of Flagler Credit Union and Director at Large for the BBCIC. "As a credit union that serves business and consumers in this area, we are excited about the future of the BBCIC. Community is so important to us and having BBCIC focused on the growth and prosperity of the local community is tremendous."
Kevin Greenberg, Director of Community Affairs for the BBCIC stated, "One of our goals is to show our commitment to the City by continuing to partner with them to form a Boynton-Centric relationship. We will support the City and its initiatives and engage the business and residential communities, and participate and help build and promote the City."
For more information, visit www.BoyntonChamber.org.
Contact
Tina Pugliese
***@pugliesepr.com
