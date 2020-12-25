News By Tag
HFA's Brian J. Waldron is inducted into the Executive Board of MODC
Waldron is Senior Manager at HFA and one of the youngest members to be inducted into the MODC Executive Board.
The MODC is dedicated to enhancing the quality of life and business environment in Monmouth and Ocean Counties. MODC's members include hundreds of influential business, community and government leaders representing diverse groups through the bi-county region.
Waldron first became involved with MODC at the start of his networking career. "I wanted to find a local business organization that offered the most diverse membership group and MODC is just that," he said. MODC members participate on committees that take action on issues of interest by offering luncheons, seminars, workshops, special events, forums for collaboration and resolutions submitted to government officials.
"When first starting to network as a young professional, it can be overwhelming or daunting at times when you don't know people," noted Waldron. "But once I got to know the members that MODC includes, I had the courage to easily expand my network."
In light of the pandemic, MODC events and in-person gatherings have been very limited if at all, however the organization continues to provide important information as it related to the local business communities. "I can only imagine that once our communities are able to come together to move past this pandemic that the Organization will once again thrive as it has in the past," Waldron said.
Moving forward as one of MODC's youngest executive members, Waldron hopes to provide insight and views to build upon such a great organization. "I look forward to working together with my fellow board members to make this happen," said Waldron.
At HFA, Waldron has a wealth of experience in employee benefit plans, governmental authorities, school boards, construction and non-profit entities. His many areas of expertise include auditing, reviews, financial statement audits and internal controls. Additionally, he has received a Certificate of Achievement from the AICPA in Advanced Defined Contribution Plans Auditing. Brian graduated from Coastal Carolina University with a B.S. in Finance and from Villanova University with a Bachelor of Accountancy.
About HFA
HFA, Certified Public Accountants and Advisors, is headquartered in Central New Jersey. Established in 1996, the firm services a diverse client base within the tri-state area providing highly personalized and comprehensive accounting, audit, tax and business consulting services. HFA has locations in Toms River and Red Bank. To learn more, visit hfacpas.com (http://www.hfacpas.com/
https://www.hfacpas.com/
