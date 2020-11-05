 
Somerville's newest luxury community is leasing fast

Somerville Parc features 1-2-bedroom residences with resort-style amenities in Somerset County.
By: Somerville Parc Apartments
 
 
Somerville Parc is leasing fast.
Somerville Parc is leasing fast.
 
SOMERVILLE, N.J. - Nov. 10, 2020 - PRLog -- Somerville is a great place to live for so many reasons. The borough's Main Street is a fun and vibrant destination for shopping and dining. Somerville, the county seat of Somerset County, is located at the center of New Jersey's transportation network. Last year, the New York Times even declared the borough "A Walkable Suburban Alternative". But perhaps the most important reason why Somerville is so appealing is because it is home to Somerville Parc, a luxuriously appointed resort-style apartment community set within a rural and friendly neighborhood. The community, managed by Webster Management, opened earlier this year and is leasing fast.

Somerville Parc features rental apartments with onsite lifestyle conveniences and amenities such as a fitness studio with state-of-the-art equipment, game rooms, complimentary Wi-Fi, EV charging stations, concierge and package service, Starbucks Coffee Stations, and free onsite parking. The pet-friendly community allows people and pets to run, romp, play and simply be part of the family. An indoor dog park, storage rooms, bicycle storage and a children's outdoor playground are also coming soon. For those who find themselves working at home, Somerville Parc offers a convenient "work-at-home" lobby retreat.

"We attribute the great success of this community to its premier location, as well as its expertly designed floor plan offerings and luxurious amenities that are designed around your lifestyle," said Ed Stulak, Leasing Manager of Somerville Parc. "Residents can relax in the community lounge, which features a bar area for parties and gatherings, and oversized flat screen televisions. The gaming tables and lounge spaces are a great way to entertain family and friends. This is truly a lifestyle that is not to be missed, and we encourage everyone who is interested to act quickly to be part of this fantastic new community."

Prospective residents can choose from four energy efficient floor plan designs with 1-2 bedrooms and up to 1,061 sq. ft. of living space. Some floor plans also offer a den and most feature a balcony. "As you enter each residence, designer touches are evident throughout," said Stulak. "Every home offers an open concept design with living, dining and kitchen arrangements that maximize livability and comfort."

Kitchens highlight stainless steel appliances, gray wood lower cabinets, white matte lacquer upper cabinets, quartz countertops, dramatic gray elongated tile backsplash, and center islands that offer residents a modern look. The warm and inviting lobby areas lead residents to common spaces that are well appointed and professionally designed. Each floor boasts lounge areas, specialty lighting and quiet seating spaces. The community also has views of the adjacent Torpey Athletic Complex in Bridgewater.

Nestled in beautiful Somerville, the community is less than one mile from Main Street, which is a popular destination for shopping and dining. Somerville is located at the center of New Jersey's transportation network and has been called "Downtown Somerset County". Division Street is only open to pedestrian traffic and is the center for a vibrant experience of shopping and dining. The community and downtown area offer an array of restaurants like Wolfgang's Steakhouse, as well as local shops and coffee houses. Additional shopping opportunities are available at nearby Bridgewater Commons Mall, Somerville Shopping Center and Somerville Circle Shopping Center.

The community offers easy commutability via NJ Transit buses and Raritan Valley train lines. Routes 28, 202 and 206, and National Route 22 form the northern boundary of the Borough, while Interstate 287 parallels Route 22. Interstate 78 is also less than two miles away.

Somerville Parc, located at 200 Parcview Place in Somerville (GPS: 49 James Street), is taking lease applications with rent starting at $1,950 per month. Incentives are available. Sign a two-year lease and get the last month free or receive $500 off the second's month's rent for leases signed within seven days of initial visit to Somerville Parc. All leases must begin no later than December 1, 2020. For additional details or leasing information, please call 908-203-1008 or visit www.somervilleparc.com.

About Somerville Parc Apartments

Somerville Parc is a luxuriously appointed resort-style apartment community set within the convenient Borough of Somerville, NJ. Featuring new 1-2-bedroom, 1-2-bath luxury residences in a pet-friendly environment with all the comfort, lifestyle conveniences, and luxury amenities apartment dwellers desire. For additional information, please visit www.somervilleparc.com. Contact the Leasing Center at 908-203-1008 or rentaloffice@somervilleparc.com.

https://somervilleparc.com/blog

