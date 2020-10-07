 
Venue at Lighthouse Station named Community of the Year

Venue at Lighthouse Station, an active adult community from Lennar, features single-family homes in Ocean County.
By: Lennar
 
 
The Cape May home design.
BARNEGAT, N.J. - Oct. 9, 2020 - PRLog -- Lennar Corporation has announced that Venue at Lighthouse Station, an Active Adult (55+) community in Barnegat, NJ has been named Community of the Year for an Adult Community at the 33rd Annual Virtual Sales and Marketing Awards (https://www.abconvention.com/sales-marketing-awards/). The annual event, hosted by the New Jersey Builders Association (http://njba.org/), was held virtually on September 29 after being postponed earlier in the year due to COVID-19. Venue at Lighthouse Station also garnered the awards for Best Logo Design for a Detached Community, Best Brochure for a Detached Community, Best Sales Office 800 sq. ft. or less, Best Interior Merchandising for a Detached Community, Best Marketing Strategy for a Detached Community and Best Detached Home in an Active Adult Community.

"We are grateful to everyone at the NJBA for awarding Venue at Lighthouse Station with this great honor," said Anthony Mignone, Division President of Lennar New Jersey/New York. "This community sets the standard for active adult living by offering convenience and luxury in an ideal location with fantastic onsite amenities. We invite you to schedule your private appointment today to discover all of the reasons why Venue at Lighthouse Station is an award-winning community."

Homebuyers can choose from oversized homesites and four single-level floor plans with up to 2,913 sq. ft. of open concept living space (per plan). All homes are nestled on tree-lined streets with two to three bedrooms, two to three bathrooms and a two-car garage. Other highlights include: Elegant finishes, versatile bonus rooms, inviting great rooms, gourmet-inspired kitchens, luxurious master suites and more. "Homeowners can also opt for second floor living space, screened porches, sunrooms and basements," said Mignone.

Priced from the upper $300s, homes are designed under the Lennar's Everything's Included® mantra, including the most desired new home features at no extra cost. Residents can also rest easy knowing that a Homeowners Association (HOA) takes care of lawn cutting, snow removal, upkeep and maintenance of the clubhouse and amenities.

The community features a state-of-the-art clubhouse, swimming pool, fitness center, aerobics room, tennis court, outdoor eating area pickle ball and bocce court. "Venue at Lighthouse Station is the ideal place to stay active, explore new hobbies and get the most out of life," added Mignone.

Venue at Lighthouse Station is located within a 20-minute drive to the spectacular beaches, dining and entertainment on Long Beach Island. It is also in close proximity to Cloverdale Farm County Park, Stafford Square Mall, the Garden State Parkway and Route 9.

Venue at Lighthouse Station's Welcome Home Center is located at 6 Chesterton Court in Barnegat Township, NJ (GPS 699 Lighthouse Drive). To learn more or to schedule an appointment, call 609-349-8258 or visit  https://www.LennarNJ.com.

About Lennar Corporation

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's largest builders of quality homes for all generations. The Company builds first time, move-up and active adult communities under the Lennar brand name. Eagle Home Mortgage and CalAtlantic Title provide mortgage financing, title insurance and closing services for both buyers of the Company's homes and others. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. Previous press releases and further information about the Company may be obtained at the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website, http://www.lennar.com.

