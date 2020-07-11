News By Tag
Stop renting and start owning at Heritage at Highland Park
The new community from American Properties Realty, Inc. in Highland Park Borough offers 3-4-bedroom townhomes with up to 1,975 sq. ft. of living space.
By: American Properties Realty, Inc.
At Heritage at Highland Park, you can purchase a new three-bedroom townhome with a one-car garage at $400,000 with real monthly payment of $2,800 after tax savings. Please see a Sales Manager for complete details. "Home ownership could allow you to see over $200 savings per year based on your tax bracket," said Paul Csik, Senior Vice President of American Properties Realty, Inc.
There is no better time than right now to own a new home with historically low interest rates, according to Csik. "Why pay rent, when you can actually be investing in your family's future," he added. For those looking to take the next step, Heritage at Highland Park recently unveiled its newly decorated Brookside model home and VIP personal tours are available.
"Be the first to come in and tour our newly decorated Brookside model home," said Csik. "This luxurious home features up to 1,975 sq. ft. of living space and a spacious third floor loft/optional bedroom."
The Brookside home design offers 3-4 bedrooms, three baths and a one-car garage. "This home is ideal for entertaining with open concept living, a large living/dining area and a kitchen with breakfast bar," said Csik. "Other highlights include nine-foot ceilings throughout, a convenient second-floor laundry and master bedroom with walk-in closet."
Nestled in a park-like setting with professionally designed and landscaped grounds, Heritage at Highland Park is just one mile to the New Brunswick Train Station and close to Routes 1, 18 and I-95. It is also a half-mile to the shops and restaurants in downtown Highland Park, and a short drive to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Rutgers New Brunswick. Ideal for growing families, the community is part of the highly regarded Highland Park School District. "These homes are part of an intimate community tucked in a 1.8-square mile borough between New Brunswick and Edison that is diverse in both culture and opportunity,"
Townhomes are priced from $394,990. Quick move-in homes are available. The Heritage at Highland Park Sales Office is located at 408 Dickson Court in Highland Park (GPS: 229 Cleveland Avenue – follow signs). The Sales Office is open daily from 10am to 5pm. Virtual tours and online chats are still available. To learn more, call Erika Rotondo or Kelly Flanagan at 732-354-3543. They can also be reached via email erotondo@americanproperties.net (mailto:erotonodo@
*Payment of $2,808.21 includes principal & interest, taxes, insurance, and assumes a $205.59 after tax savings for a buyer who is in a 25% tax bracket. Based on a $400,000 purchase price with a 3.25% interest rate on a 30-year fixed rate with 20% down. Restrictions may apply. All prices are base prices and subject to availability. Priced by location. Prices subject to change without notice. The information provided is for illustrative purposes only and may vary. Results are in no way guaranteed by American Properties. The rates and payments are subject to change without notice. Subject to underwriter approval. Restrictions apply.
About American Properties Realty, Inc.
American Properties Realty, Inc., A Licensed Real Estate Broker, continues its proud 40-year tradition of introducing award-winning communities that provide excellent quality, convenient locations and affordable pricing for New Jersey homebuyers. The Principals of American Properties Realty, Inc., have been involved in the creation of residences ranging from luxurious estate homes to master planned communities of apartments, condominiums, townhomes and single-family homes.
https://www.americanproperties.net/
Contact
Design 446
***@design446.com
