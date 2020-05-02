News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
21 Plus, Inc. recognizes its Direct Support Professionals serving on the frontlines
The Ocean County nonprofit organization continues to provide programs for individuals over the age of 21 with developmental disabilities.
By: 21 Plus, Inc.
To recognize New Jersey's heroic essential employees, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and First Lady Tammy Murphy have encouraged residents and community members to use the hashtag #NJThanksYou to show gratitude to essential workers in the community.
"We would like to thank Governor Phil Murphy, Commissioner Carole Johnson and Assistant Commissioner Jonathan Seifried for taking the time to acknowledge the importance of community providers, and, in particular, the Direct Support Professional (DSP) workforce on the frontlines serving people every day," said Diane Hutton-Rose, Executive Director of 21 Plus, Inc. "DSPs are deemed essential workers in this crisis and all three policymakers indicated they want to make it as easy as possible for DSPs to do their jobs because they are a 'lifeline' for critical supports and services, as well as health and safety for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities."
21 Plus, Inc. thanks its army of dedicated DSPs who are working tirelessly on the frontlines as they support people with intellectual and developmental disabilities during this difficult time. "You are amazing, and we appreciate you more than you will ever know," said Hutton-Rose.
And the staff is even more grateful to be part of the 21 Plus, Inc. family. Christy, a 21 Plus, Inc. employee, says, "I am ever so grateful for the awesome and amazing team of staff, supervisors and administrators at 21 Plus who work tirelessly day in and day out to ensure individuals lead happy, healthy and meaningful lives!"
21 Plus is also appreciative to all of its local community partners for their ongoing support. JOANN Fabric and Craft Stores recently donated arts and crafts materials for 21 Plus group homes, and Krean's Auto Body in Toms River recently made repairs to 21 Plus vans. "Crisis does not create character, it reveals it," said Hutton-Rose. "Thank you to these and all the wonderful businesses and organizations who stepped up to support the mission of 21 Plus. We will all get through this together."
21 Plus recently released a thank you montage that honors the continuous dedication of its staff. "Words cannot fully express the gratitude we feel toward our 21 Plus, Inc. family," said Hutton-Rose. "Thank you for your continuous dedication to the residents and clients of 21 Plus, Inc. You are our heroes."
Click here to watch the video: https://youtu.be/
About 21 Plus
21 Plus, Inc., located at 1900 Route 70, Suite 12, Manchester, NJ, is a nonprofit organization that provides diversified opportunities to enhance the quality of life for people with disabilities through a strategic plan. 21 Plus, Inc. will continue to make lives meaningful for people with disabilities. To learn more, visit 21plus.org, call 732-240-3118 or email info@21Plus.org.
Contact
Design 446
***@design446.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse