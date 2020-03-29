News By Tag
Staying strong and connected with the Ocean County YMCA
The Ocean County YMCA in Toms River addresses health concerns by offering virtual programming and #StayingWithUs initiative.
By: Ocean County YMCA
"At the Y, we are committed to ensuring social distancing does not become social isolation," said Peter Rosario, President and CEO of the Ocean County YMCA. "During these unprecedented times, we have created virtual content through Zoom, YouTube and Facebook Live to continue engaging with members and promote healthy living. You can also update your Facebook profile image with our new profile frame to let everyone know that you're #StayingWithUs."
The Ocean County YMCA has also increased phone outreach initiatives to protect the wellbeing of its most vulnerable members. "By continuing to promote healthy living and social connectedness, we are impacting the future by ensuring continued positive outcomes for preventing things such as senior isolation," said Rosario.
Carol, a member of the Ocean County YMCA, recently said, "You have no idea what it means to us that we can still see each other's faces. We need to thank you so much for thinking and caring for all of us in this creative way."
The Ocean County YMCA is offering virtual classes such as yoga, fitness classes, story time and book/crochet club. Those interested can take part in the Ocean County YMCA's virtual programming by visiting ocymca.org or the Ocean County YMCA's Facebook page (@OCYMCA). "We would like to extend our gratitude to the Grunin Foundation for providing us with access to Zoom accounts so that we are able to offer virtual programming to the community," said Rosario.
The Ocean County YMCA is also creating specific content to promote physical activity, and S.T.E.A.M. (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math) projects among youth at a time when they too are lacking their normal educational structure, physical activity and social supports. "Developing activities and exercise for children and families to share is changing outcomes and creating new ways to educate and promote fitness at home," said Michael P. Ritacco, Board of Directors Chair of the Ocean County YMCA.
The Ocean County YMCA is continuing its ongoing partnership with Fulfill (formerly the Food Bank of Monmouth and Ocean Counties), and the YMCA staff is packaging and distributing meals to those experiencing food insecurity. "The number of requests for Crisis Relief Boxes have doubled in one week," Ritacco said. "This allows the YMCA to provide a safety net for its community's most vulnerable populations."
Looking to the future, the Ocean County YMCA will continue to work to advance its cause and strengthen the community through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. "The Y is committed to bringing strength to our community in good times and bad," said Rosario. "Together, we are stronger!"
The Ocean County YMCA is located at 1088 West Whitty Road in Toms River. For more information, call JoAnn at 732-847-2071 or email jkermick@ocymca.org.
About the Ocean County YMCA
At the Y, we take immense pride in our work to strengthen communities and help build a stronger us. We provide a place to play, learn, be healthy and give back. We believe that everyone, regardless of who they are or where they are from, deserves the opportunity to reach their full potential. Everything the Y does is driven by our commitment to creating opportunities for communities thrive. The Ocean County YMCA in Toms River features the following onsite amenities: 6,800 sq. ft. functional wellness arena, cardiovascular center, 12 lane competitive size pool, adult and family locker rooms, and child watch room.
To learn more, visit ocymca.org. (https://ocymca.org/
