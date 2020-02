Nobility Crest breaks ground on new building

Time is running out for pre-construction pricing at the reinvigorated condo community in Monmouth County.

Nobility Crest in Ocean Township.

-- Nobility Crest, a 55+ luxury condominium community in Ocean Township, has broken ground on its second building in its newest phase! As the first building quickly approaches sell out, Renaissance Properties encourages prospective homebuyers to take advantage of pre-construction pricing from the mid $300s in the soon-to-be completed first building. To receive updates on the second building, sign up at https://www.NobilityCrest55.com."With the excitement of the new building and new model types bringing more prospective buyers to Nobility Crest, those interested should act now to come home to this luxury lifestyle just minutes from the beautiful beaches of the Jersey Shore," said Robert Adinolfi, Chief Operating Officer at Renaissance Properties. "Stop by our sales office today to learn how to become a part of one of the most sought-after 55+ communities in Monmouth County."Nobility Crest, from Renaissance Properties and Blue Star Group, has just a handful of home designs left available in the first phase – the Beaumonts, Edmonds and Drummonds. These homes, which should be ready for move-in just in time to enjoy summer at the Jersey Shore, feature two bedrooms, two bathrooms, open living spaces and spacious master suites. Designer-selected finishes ensure a tasteful, modern look without the stress and expense of having to select optional finishes and colors. All condos have an assigned indoor parking and personal storage area in a secure, well-lit garage with elevator access to all floors. Future phases will also include a limited number of one-bedroom condos."Unlike most active adult communities filled with the same traditional product, we worked very closely with our architect and designers to create practical, open living spaces that are efficient yet accommodating to both residents and their guests," said Adinolfi.The community showcases a low-maintenance lifestyle with access to a 4,300 sq. ft. Lifestyle Center with a fitness center, business center, lounge, library, large multi-purpose room, media room, billiard and card rooms. Each building in this new phase will also add either a club room with billiards, a fitness room or an all-purpose room. For those with furry friends, a new dog park will also be constructed onsite. "The pool and outdoor amenity area have recently seen a nearly $1M, ground-up redesign and renovation, which includes a beach-entry pool, natural gas firepit, bocce court, barbeque area and more – all of which are available to new homebuyers as soon as they move in," said Adinolfi. "The best part is that each condo is just a short stroll away from all of these exciting amenities."The community offers easy access to the Garden State Parkway (approximately 1.5 miles to the west of Nobility Crest), the Asbury Park Beach and Boardwalk (3.7 miles away) and various shopping venues (Shoprite, Marshalls and Home Goods in Neptune are approximately 1.3 miles away and Jersey Shore Premium Outlets 2.8 miles away).Nobility Crest at Ocean Township is located at 7 Centre Street in Ocean Township. Take Route 66 to Cedar Village Boulevard and make a left on Centre Street. To learn more, visit https://www.NobilityCrest55.com or email nobilitycrestinfo@renaprop.com. The Sales Center is now open daily, Monday through Sunday, from 10am to 5pm. To learn more, please call 732-361-4982.Since its creation nearly 30 years ago, Renaissance Properties has evolved from a small real estate brokerage company to a multi-faceted real estate development firm and home builder with over 1,000 new homes and nearly 800,000 square feet of commercial space to its credit. The dedicated team at Renaissance Properties works tirelessly to ensure quality, integrity and customer satisfaction in all its endeavors. With distinctive designs and accommodating layouts, new home buyers and tenants alike are delighted with the product offered by Renaissance Properties. To learn more, visit https://www.RenaissanceProp.com With over 80 years of combined experience in home building excellence and customer satisfaction, the Blue Star Group, LLC is recognized as one of Staten Island's foremost builders. Since its inception in 1976, Blue Star has received continual acclaim both from homebuyers and respected industry associations. Blue Star's standards are set at the highest levels of home design, building materials and craftsmanship to consistently deliver on its promise of bringing the best value to its deserving customers.https://nobilitycrest55.com/news/