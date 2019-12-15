News By Tag
HOPE Sheds Light opens new Hope Recovery Center in Toms River
The Hope Recovery Center offers hope and support to families at the Jersey Shore that are impacted by substance abuse.
By: HOPE Sheds Light
Opening remarks were given by Toms River Councilwoman Laurie Huryk. "This organization does so much great work for the township of Toms River and the surrounding area," she said. "The families of those suffering from addiction need so much support. [HOPE Sheds Light] is just really expanding and I am so proud of you guys and grateful that I am allowed to be part of it."
The HOPE Sheds Light Recovery Center will be led and governed by representatives of the local recovery community. "HOPE Sheds Light will be a hub for community members to access peer-based recovery support services, community education and outreach programs, academic and vocational training, family strengthening and reunification programs, trauma-informed support services, family support groups, social/recreational outings, wellness workshops and physical activities for the whole family," said Pamela Capaci, CEO of HOPE Sheds Light. "We are also pleased to announce that we will be expanding our focus to include youth impacted by the opioid epidemic."
The HOPE Sheds Light founders agree that this is an amazing and exciting time in the life of HOPE Sheds Light. "We are individuals and family members who are in recovery and we will tell you about it," said Stephen Willis, Co-founder of HOPE Sheds Light. "There is transformative power here. The Hope Recovery Center as a national model and there is absolutely no reason, with God's grace, that it won't happen. It needs to happen and it's happening."
For Toms River, HOPE Sheds Light is a recovery community organization that sheds a bright ray of hope to families impacted by an epidemic that has taken so many lives. "We are rooted in this community to provide support services for family members who have been impacted by substance abuse," added Capaci. "What makes us different is that we try to fill a gap. It is not just one person impacted by this disease, it is the four, five or six people on the roller coaster with them. Families are the fiber and this Recovery Center should be viewed as the fiber of this community."
Founded in 2012 after Co-founder Ron Rosetto lost his son Marc to a battle against substance abuse, HOPE Sheds Light serves to provide help and resources to families affected by addiction. Rosetto, along with Co-founders Arvo Prima and Stephen Willis, Chief Executive Officer Pamela Capaci and a team of board members and volunteers, work year-round to support families impacted by this epidemic that is so prevalent on the Jersey Shore and across New Jersey.
To learn more, visit HOPEShedsLight.org.
About HOPE Sheds Light, Inc.
HOPE Sheds Light, Inc. is an IRS 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization (Tax ID: 46-3910504) that is supported by friends and families directly affected by addiction and found recovery through continuous love, support and understanding. The mission of HOPE Sheds Light is to raise awareness and educate individuals, families and the community about the impact of addiction by having the courage to share personal experiences and offer strength, wisdom, hope and resources that lead to positive community change and long-term recovery. To learn more, please visit http://www.HOPEShedsLight.org.
