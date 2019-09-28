News By Tag
Everyday living is easy at The Gables at Monroe
Only a few townhomes remain at this active 55+ lifestyle community from Renaissance Properties.
By: Renaissance Properties
All home designs at The Gables feature a magnificent master bedroom, kitchen, dining room, laundry room and great room all on the first floor, giving residents easy access to everything they need or want on a daily basis. For those who prefer to have extra space, townhomes also include additional bedrooms on the second floor and a full-height basement.
"Your long-term comfort is our top priority, and that's why have put your daily necessities on the first floor," said Robert Adinolfi, Chief Operating Officer at Renaissance Properties. "With three floor plans to choose that feature over 2,300 sq. ft. of living space, you can rest easy knowing you have ample room for family and friends, as well as storage and flex space."
The Belmont home design features 2,316 sq. ft. of living space with three bedrooms, including the first-floor master suite, two-and-half baths, a garage and two unique first floor layouts to choose from. The Belmont also offers a full height basement. The luxury community has limited availability on two additional floorplans – the Astor and the Carnegie. These homes offer up to 2,738 sq. ft. of living space plus a garage and basement. All homes at The Gables feature well-appointed, functional interiors with gourmet kitchens, luxurious baths and full basements.
The Gables Lifestyle Center is located in the Gables Plaza, adjacent to the community. The center features exercise and yoga rooms, a billiards area and cozy common spaces. The Gables' professionally managed homeowners' association takes care of virtually every aspect of this community, including lawn mowing, pruning, weeding and snow removal. As an added benefit, homeowners' insurance is included in the HOA dues, giving you one less bill to pay. Gables Plaza offers shops and services that put conveniences like a salon, bank, coffee shop and even urgent medical care just a short walk away. "The Gables is a fully-integrated, mixed-use community where everything you need or want is in close proximity," Adinolfi added.
Located just 50 miles from New York City and Philadelphia, access to all the culture, fine dining and attractions of each city is only about an hour away. The historic downtown areas of Princeton, New Brunswick and Freehold are all less than 30 minutes from your doorstep. Equidistant from Exits 8 and 8A on the New Jersey Turnpike, The Gables is easily reachable from the north or south. Three top-rated hospitals, including the new University Medical Center of Princeton, are also just minutes away.
The Gables at Monroe is nearly sold out. Decorated sales models are open Friday to Monday from 11am to 5pm. To learn more, please call a Sales Associate at 609-301-5860. Models are also available for sale, as well as quick delivery homes. The Sales Center is located at 8 Gables Way in Monroe Township. To learn more, visit TheGablesatMonroe.com. (http://www.thegablesatmonroe.com/
About Renaissance Properties
Since its creation nearly 30 years ago, Renaissance Properties has evolved from a small real estate brokerage company to a multi-faceted real estate development firm and home builder with over 1,000 new homes and nearly 800,000 square feet of commercial space to its credit. The dedicated team at Renaissance Properties works tirelessly to ensure quality, integrity and customer satisfaction in all its endeavors. With distinctive designs and accommodating layouts, new home buyers and tenants alike are delighted with the product offered by Renaissance Properties. To learn more, visit RenaissanceProp.com (https://www.renaissanceprop.com/
