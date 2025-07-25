Follow on Google News
DataCurve and Swiirl Announce Strategic Partnership
Redefining Fan Engagement and Measurable ROI for Sports, Media, and Entertainment
By: DataCurve, Inc
This partnership brings together DataCurve's advanced digital engagement and analytics platform, FanZone, and Swiirl's AI-powered campaign engine for community co-creation, to deliver an integrated solution for authentic fan interaction, event-driven digital content, and real-time ROI measurement.
Key Benefits for Sports Teams, Leagues, Media, and Entertainment Companies:
Unlock New Revenue Streams with Measurable ROI
FanZone empowers brands to capture real-time insights on fan behavior to accelerate growth with actionable, monetizable insights that drive new revenue streams. With a privacy driven, unified platform for fan engagement, teams and entertainment companies can create new revenue sources and unlock deeper personalization opportunities.
"Swiirl turns communities into creative partners for brands—producing content that is real, travels further, and resonates more deeply. With DataCurve, we're layering in powerful fan insights to deliver campaigns that not only engage but drive meaningful action" said Daniel Mohanrao, founder & CEO of Swiirl.
DataCurve's Role: Driving Digital Asset Innovation and Consumer Intelligence
Our mission at DataCurve is to turn fragmented fan data into intelligent, real-time engagement. With Swiirl, we are enhancing the value of personalized content, to build deeper, richer connections with fans in both digital and physical spaces", said Aman Johar, founder and CEO, DataCurve.
About Swiirl
Swiirl is an AI-powered platform transforming communities into creative partners. By connecting brands with local creators, schools, and organizations, Swiirl enables the design, production, and distribution of authentic, story-driven campaigns. (Visit http://swiirl.io to learn more.)
About DataCurve
DataCurve, Inc. powers FanZone™, an autonomous AI agent platform that surfaces actionable insights from fragmented fan data, enabling real-time personalization and revenue growth for sports, media, and entertainment partners. (Visit http://datacurve.io to learn more.)
