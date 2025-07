DataCurve and Swiirl Announce Strategic Partnership

Redefining Fan Engagement and Measurable ROI for Sports, Media, and Entertainment

Swiirl enables brands to co-create campaigns directly with communities— local creators, schools, and grassroots organizations— bringing real voices to the forefront. Proprietary AI agents guide communities through ideation and content creation, using real-time sentiment data to shape messaging that feels emotionally resonant and culturally aligned.

Grassroots Amplification That Drives Real Engagement

With Swiirl, communities don't just create the campaigns—they champion them. Content is shared through the same trusted local networks that shaped it, embedding the brand organically into everyday conversations and culture. The result: deeper engagement, greater credibility, and authentic reach that scales.

Enhanced Digital Engagement Through Smart Profiles

DataCurve's FanZone platform and AI agents capture contextual intelligence from Swiirl's creative outputs to power dynamic, always-evolving smart profiles. This enables hyper-personalized engagement that is rooted in privacy and transparency.

-- DataCurve, the AI company transforming fan intelligence across sports, media, and entertainment and Swiirl, the leading platform for community-powered creative campaigns, today announced a strategic partnership designed to transform how sports teams, leagues, and entertainment companies engage with their audiences and measure impact.This partnership brings together DataCurve's advanced digital engagement and analytics platform, FanZone, and Swiirl's AI-powered campaign engine for community co-creation, to deliver an integrated solution for authentic fan interaction, event-driven digital content, and real-time ROI measurement.FanZone empowers brands to capture real-time insights on fan behavior to accelerate growth with actionable, monetizable insights that drive new revenue streams. With a privacy driven, unified platform for fan engagement, teams and entertainment companies can create new revenue sources and unlock deeper personalization opportunities."Swiirl turns communities into creative partners for brands—producing content that is real, travels further, and resonates more deeply. With DataCurve, we're layering in powerful fan insights to deliver campaigns that not only engage but drive meaningful action" said Daniel Mohanrao, founder & CEO of Swiirl., said Aman Johar, founder and CEO, DataCurve.is an AI-powered platform transforming communities into creative partners. By connecting brands with local creators, schools, and organizations, Swiirl enables the design, production, and distribution of authentic, story-driven campaigns. (Visit http://swiirl.io to learn more.)powers, an autonomous AI agent platform that surfaces actionable insights from fragmented fan data, enabling real-time personalization and revenue growth for sports, media, and entertainment partners. (Visit http://datacurve.io to learn more.)