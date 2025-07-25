 

Follow on Google News
News By Tag
* Fan Engagement
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Place
* San Francisco
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2025
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
31302928272625

Follow on Google News

DataCurve and Swiirl Announce Strategic Partnership

Redefining Fan Engagement and Measurable ROI for Sports, Media, and Entertainment
By:
 
SAN FRANCISCO - July 30, 2025 - PRLog -- DataCurve, the AI company transforming fan intelligence across sports, media, and entertainment and Swiirl, the leading platform for community-powered creative campaigns, today announced a strategic partnership designed to transform how sports teams, leagues, and entertainment companies engage with their audiences and measure impact.

This partnership brings together DataCurve's advanced digital engagement and analytics platform, FanZone, and Swiirl's AI-powered campaign engine for community co-creation, to deliver an integrated solution for authentic fan interaction, event-driven digital content, and real-time ROI measurement.

Key Benefits for Sports Teams, Leagues, Media, and Entertainment Companies:
  • Authentic, Localized Content at Scale
    Swiirl enables brands to co-create campaigns directly with communities—local creators, schools, and grassroots organizations—bringing real voices to the forefront. Proprietary AI agents guide communities through ideation and content creation, using real-time sentiment data to shape messaging that feels emotionally resonant and culturally aligned.
  • Grassroots Amplification That Drives Real Engagement
    With Swiirl, communities don't just create the campaigns—they champion them. Content is shared through the same trusted local networks that shaped it, embedding the brand organically into everyday conversations and culture. The result: deeper engagement, greater credibility, and authentic reach that scales.
  • Enhanced Digital Engagement Through Smart Profiles
    DataCurve's FanZone platform and AI agents capture contextual intelligence from Swiirl's creative outputs to power dynamic, always-evolving smart profiles. This enables hyper-personalized engagement that is rooted in privacy and transparency.

Unlock New Revenue Streams with Measurable ROI
FanZone empowers brands to capture real-time insights on fan behavior to accelerate growth with actionable, monetizable insights that drive new revenue streams. With a privacy driven, unified platform for fan engagement, teams and entertainment companies can create new revenue sources and unlock deeper personalization opportunities.

"Swiirl turns communities into creative partners for brands—producing content that is real, travels further, and resonates more deeply. With DataCurve, we're layering in powerful fan insights to deliver campaigns that not only engage but drive meaningful action" said Daniel Mohanrao, founder & CEO of Swiirl.

DataCurve's Role: Driving Digital Asset Innovation and Consumer Intelligence

Our mission at DataCurve is to turn fragmented fan data into intelligent, real-time engagement. With Swiirl, we are enhancing the value of personalized content, to build deeper, richer connections with fans in both digital and physical spaces", said Aman Johar, founder and CEO, DataCurve.

About Swiirl

Swiirl is an AI-powered platform transforming communities into creative partners. By connecting brands with local creators, schools, and organizations, Swiirl enables the design, production, and distribution of authentic, story-driven campaigns. (Visit http://swiirl.io to learn more.)

About DataCurve

DataCurve, Inc. powers FanZone™, an autonomous AI agent platform that surfaces actionable insights from fragmented fan data, enabling real-time personalization and revenue growth for sports, media, and entertainment partners. (Visit http://datacurve.io to learn more.)

Contact
DataCurve, Inc.
Aman Johar
***@datacurve.io
End
Source: » Follow
Email:***@datacurve.io Email Verified
Tags:Fan Engagement
Industry:Technology
Location:San Francisco - California - United States
Subject:Partnerships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Most Viewed
Top Daily News

Most Viewed
Top Daily News

Jul 30, 2025 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share