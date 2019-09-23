News By Tag
Marketing Dept LV Offers Diverse Resources for Business Growth & Success
By: Marketing Department LV
"There are a lot of companies out there that are beyond the do-it-yourself phase of business but aren't quite ready to take on the expense of hiring employees to do their marketing," Smith said. "Working with Marketing Department LV is a more efficient and economical way for businesses to get the results they are looking for with their marketing efforts."
"Cohesion is important when you are building a team and we take away the challenge that businesses often experience when they bring together diverse vendors to complete a project. Our team of vendors are familiar with each other and that allows us to integrate and coordinate seamlessly as we fulfill the needs of our clients."
Smith's extensive background in freelance marketing is serving him well as he builds Marketing Department LV.
"I have done a lot of the types of marketing that we offer but I didn't want to do it alone anymore," he said. "I have a pretty good understanding of what each team member does and that is helpful as we collaborate on projects."
"The collaborations allow us to expand our knowledge and creates larger conversations that make us more valuable to our clients."
Marketing Department LV outsources a host of business services including search engine optimization, web design and hosting, social media management, video production, brand identity development, public relations and media, managed IT, content marketing, photography, reputation management, graphic design, content generation club, 360 business assessment, graphic printing, HR recruitment and outsourcing and CRM management.
As a part of the development of an overall strategy for facilitating projects, Marketing Department LV selects a point person who is responsible for coordinating, monitoring and tracking every aspect of the process.
"The point person understands the goals of the client and is equipped to manage all of the resources we have to create a successful result," Smith said. "If a client needs a specialist, we have a process to find the best person for the skill that is needed."
"We are truly a marketing brokerage and we will be with you throughout the process of achieving the result your business is seeking."
In addition to partnering with Las Vegas-based companies, Marketing Department
LV can also connect businesses with distant marketing vendors.
"We can connect you with marketers even if they aren't a local company," Smith said. "We offer choices and our objective is to provide businesses with the high-quality marketing resources they need. Our team of specialists are here to serve you."
For more information about Marketing Department LV, please visit their website https://marketingdepartmentlv.com/
