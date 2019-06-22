 
L-Tron Warehousing & Manufacturing Solutions Impress with New Zebra MC9300 Mobile Computer

L-Tron Corporation, a leading supplier of manufacturing, distribution and warehousing data-capture technology, announces the availability of Zebra Technologies' Android™-based MC9300 mobile computer.
 
 
ROCHESTER, N.Y. - June 25, 2019 - PRLog -- The handheld MC9300 is the latest of its kind in a best-selling, highly trusted line of MC9000 mobile computers from Zebra. In the manufacturing, distribution, and warehousing environments, the MC9300 transforms operations with advanced data capture, maximum power and memory, unrivaled Wi-Fi, lifetime security guard for Android, and optimized application support.

Users report increased worker satisfaction due to ease of barcode capture from long-range, user-friendly touch screen, vibrate-mode and ergonomic design that requires less muscle effort and movement. Not only is the MC9300 built rugged enough to withstand the most volatile indoor and outdoor environments, it delivers on-demand results in a fast-paced warehouse, allowing employees to perform the same tasks, but with improved productivity.

The L-Tron and Zebra partnership spans several decades, most recently focused on automated and wireless warehouse solutions.

"We work with small- to medium-sized warehouse, distribution and manufacturing companies all the time who are looking to improve productivity and ROI," says RAD DeRose, L-Tron CEO. "After listening to and fully understanding these business' needs, our team is able to develop solutions that deliver huge results with world-renowned technology from Zebra in the forefront."

For more information on the MC9300, visit https://www.l-tron.com/mc9300-mobile-computer/. To learn more about how small changes in receiving, sortation, putaway, replenishment, inventory management, shipping and delivery can lead to vast improvements in your warehouse, visit https://www.l-tron.com/warehouse-distribution-center

About L-Tron Corporation

Established in 1975, L-Tron specializes in world-class data capture hardware and software for the public sector, field mobility, and manufacturing industries. Led by husband and wife team, RAD and Gayle DeRose, our mission is to truly understand your workflow challenges and collaborate with you to find a cost-effective solution to optimize your efficiency. We're pleasant, proactive, and passionate about providing service and product excellence. Your success is our purpose!

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies is a global leader in innovative location solutions, as well as barcode and RFID printing technology for manufacturing, consumer goods, transportation and logistics, healthcare, retail, government and other services. Zebra products include desktop, industrial and mobile direct thermal and thermal transfer RFID and barcode printers, as well as software, printer supplies, and accessories.

