L-Tron to exhibit & speak at upcoming Chesapeake Bay IAI Conference
L-Tron has presented at multiple IAI events in the past. McNeill presented his "Introduction to Spherical Photography"
McNeill has presented to other law enforcement audiences nationally. In addition to formal speaking arrangements, he serves as lead instructor of L-Tron's Forensic Photography Refresher Course and teaches college-level courses as a certified police and fire instructor.
Now retired, McNeill spent 18 years of his former career in law enforcement as a crime scene investigator, specializing in crime scene investigation, collision reconstruction, latent fingerprint examination, forensic video analysis, and training. During this time, he testified numerous times in the courtroom as an expert witness and provided expert consultations with other agencies about unsolved cases.
About L-Tron
Founded in 1975, L-Tron provides world class data capture hardware and software solutions. Specializing in public sector, as well as manufacturing, industrial automation and field mobility, we are a proud New York State business. We have been working for Law Enforcement for over 20 years, and have deployed law enforcement equipment in over 2,000 municipalities across 50 states nationwide.
