 
News By Tag
* Cookies For A Cop
* Giving To Law Enforcement
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Legal
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Victor
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2018
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
1514131211109

L-Tron Corporation Hosting Day-Long Coffee and Cookies Event for Cops

 
 
Cookies for a Cop
Cookies for a Cop
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Cookies For A Cop
* Giving To Law Enforcement

Industry:
* Legal

Location:
* Victor - New York - US

Subject:
* Events

VICTOR, N.Y. - Oct. 12, 2018 - PRLog -- Coffee and cookies.

For many cops, they're primary food groups.

This Friday, L-Tron Corporation magically makes a cup of Joe taste better by giving it out free for members of law enforcement.  Cookies included.

The Victor-based company will provide java for cops 0800 until 1600 hours at its headquarters at 7911 Lehigh Crossing, Suite 6. (That's 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for regular folk.)

Providing gratis baked goods to law enforcement began at L-Tron back in 2015 as part of the national Cookies for Cops Program in which sponsors delivered cookies to police departments.  This year L-Tron is adding jitter juice to the mix and inviting law enforcement to its new building to thank them and show support for their hard work, according to COO Gayle DeRose.

"We work with hundreds of law enforcement agencies around the country providing data solutions," COO Gayle DeRose said.  "They give us their all every day. The least we can do it let them know we support all that they do."

That support for law enforcement is part of a history of its corporate social responsibility and internal company culture. L-Tron works behind the scenes with its continuing web design support of the Badge of Honor Association (BOHA) and as well as past projects like the Cuddle Bear Drive, and Books and Bears initiative.  In April, the company held a free full-day forensic photography refresher course for crime scene investigators.

In July, following the unfortunate death of New York State Trooper Nicholas Clark, L-Tron spearheaded an effort to display blue lights at Victor businesses to honor the Troop E - Canandaigua member's sacrifice. "Sometimes the simplest gestures mean the most, and we want our people in blue to know we support all that they do." she said.

According to DeRose, L-Tron has experienced an unexpected benefit from its outward shows of appreciation for law enforcement.  "We develop our solutions and products from the voices of our users – the police officers on the street.  Their comfort level with us enables them to have direct input into product development.  Our purpose is their success."

Click to read more about our giving back initiatives for Law Enforcement: https://www.l-tron.com/backing-the-blueboth-in-and-out-of...

About L-Tron Corporation

For over 40 years, L-Tron Corporation (https://www.L-Tron.com) has been providing world class data capture hardware and software technology solutions, specializing in law enforcement, public safety and government, as well as manufacturing, industrial automation and field mobility. We are a proud New York State business with law enforcement equipment deployed in over 2,000 municipalities across 49 states nationwide. We partner with leading equipment manufacturers: Brother, Dell, Getac, Havis, Honeywell, LEM, Patrol Data, Zebra Technologies and more. Our premier partnership level translates to higher levels of support delivered to you quickly.

Contact
***@l-tron.com
8008309523
End
Source:
Email:***@l-tron.com Email Verified
Tags:Cookies For A Cop, Giving To Law Enforcement
Industry:Legal
Location:Victor - New York - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
L-Tron Corporation News
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News
PTC News

Oct 12, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share