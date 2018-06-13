HWA Announces New Stoker Award Category

News By Tag
Ms. Morton is a scholar of dark fiction and she feels the new category will help foster and reward excellence in non-fiction coverage of horror and dark fantasy. "We have truly been fortunate to have such talented articles and essays written in the field," she added. The HWA Board recently voted in favor of adding the Short Non-Fiction category to the Bram Stoker Awards®. Works qualifying for the new award category include magazine articles, short essays, and academic papers, all of which must be at least 2,000 words but less than 40,000 words. The works must be published in a book (print or e-format), a magazine (print or online), or an academic monograph. Under no circumstances will consideration be given to personal websites, newsletters, or blogs.
The HWA will institute the Short Non-Fiction category beginning in 2019, and it will accept both member recommendations and jury submissions.
