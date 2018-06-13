HWA Announces New Stoker Award Category

Media Contact

John W. Dennehy, Communications Director

Horror Writers Association

jdennehy@johnwdennehy.com John W. Dennehy, Communications DirectorHorror Writers Association

End

-- The Horror Writers Association (HWA), the premier organization of writers and publishers of horror and dark fantasy, announces a new Bram Stoker Awards® category. A Short Non-Fiction category will be added to next year's ballot. HWA President, Lisa Morton welcomes the new addition, stating: "As a writer who has written non-fiction at all lengths, a reader who loves articles and essays, and an admirer of academic study of dark fiction, I am pleased to announce this new awards category."Ms. Morton is a scholar of dark fiction and she feels the new category will help foster and reward excellence in non-fiction coverage of horror and dark fantasy. "We have truly been fortunate to have such talented articles and essays written in the field," she added. The HWA Board recently voted in favor of adding the Short Non-Fiction category to the Bram Stoker Awards®. Works qualifying for the new award category include magazine articles, short essays, and academic papers, all of which must be at least 2,000 words but less than 40,000 words. The works must be published in a book (print or e-format), a magazine (print or online), or an academic monograph. Under no circumstances will consideration be given to personal websites, newsletters, or blogs.The HWA will institute the Short Non-Fiction category beginning in 2019, and it will accept both member recommendations and jury submissions.