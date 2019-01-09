2019 Bram Stoker Awards® Winners

By: HWA

-- The Horror Writers Association (HWA), the premier organization of writers and publishers of horror and dark fantasy, announces this year's Bram Stoker Awards® winners after a ceremony held via Live Stream. "This year's winners reflect a great showing of impressive works from a wide range of competitive finalists," said John Palisano, HWA President. "This year's winners truly represent a broad spectrum of titles in the horror and dark fantasy. HWA members and awards juries have again shown objectivity and dedication to the selection process for outstanding works of literature, cinema, non-fiction, and poetry."We proudly provide the list of talented winners along with the finalist nominees.Superior Achievement in a NovelWinner: Goingback, Owl – Coyote Rage (Independent Legions Publishing)Also nominated:Malerman, Josh – Inspection (Del Rey)Miskowski, S.P. – The Worst is Yet to Come (Trepidatio Publishing)Murray, Lee – Into the Ashes (Severed Press)Wendig, Chuck – Wanderers (Del Rey)Superior Achievement in a First NovelWinner: Read, Sarah – The Bone Weaver's Orchard (Trepidatio Publishing)Also nominated:Amor, Gemma – Dear Laura (Independently Published)Guignard, Eric J. – Doorways to the Deadeye (JournalStone)Lane, Michelle Renee – Invisible Chains (Haverhill House Publishing)Starling, Caitlin – The Luminous Dead (Harper Voyager)Superior Achievement in a Young Adult NovelWinner: Nzondi – Oware Mosaic (Omnium Gatherum)Also nominated:Bérubé, Amelinda – Here There Are Monsters (Sourcebooks Fire)Dávila Cardinal, Ann – Five Midnights (Tor Teen)Gardner, Liana – Speak No Evil (Vesuvian Books)Marshall, Kate Alice – Rules for Vanishing (Viking Books for Young Readers)Salomon, Peter Adam – Eight Minutes, Thirty-Two Seconds (PseudoPsalms Press)Superior Achievement in a Graphic NovelWinner: Doran, Colleen & Gaiman, Neil – Neil Gaiman's Snow, Glass, Apples(Dark Horse Books)Also nominated:Bunn, Cullen – Bone Parish Vol. 2 (BOOM! Studios)Liu, Marjorie – Monstress Volume 4: The Chosen (Image Comics)Manzetti, Alessandro – Calcutta Horror (Independent Legions Publishing)Tanabe, Gou – H.P. Lovecraft's At the Mountains of Madness Volume 1 (Dark Horse Manga)Superior Achievement in Long FictionWinner: LaValle, Victor – Up from Slavery (Weird Tales Magazine #363) (Weird Tales Inc.)Also nominated:Manzetti, Alessandro – The Keeper of Chernobyl (Omnium Gatherum)Taborska, Anna – The Cat Sitter (Shadowcats)(Black Shuck Books)Tantlinger, Sara – To Be Devoured (Unnerving)Warren, Kaaron – Into Bones Like Oil (Meerkat Shorts)Superior Achievement in Short FictionWinner: Kiste, Gwendolyn – "The Eight People Who Murdered Me (Excerpt from Lucy Westenra's Diary)" (Nightmare Magazine Nov. 2019, Issue 86)Also nominated:Chapman, Greg – "The Book of Last Words" (This Sublime Darkness and Other Dark Stories) (Things in the Well Publishing)Landry, Jess – "Bury Me in Tar and Twine" (Tales of the Lost Volume 1: We All Lose Something!) (Things in the Well Publishing)O'Quinn, Cindy – "Lydia" (The Twisted Book of Shadows) (Twisted Publishing)Waggoner, Tim – "A Touch of Madness" (The Pulp Horror Book of Phobias) (LVP Publications)Superior Achievement in a Fiction CollectionWinner: Tremblay, Paul – Growing Things and Other Stories (William Morrow)Also nominated:Chiang, Ted – Exhalation: Stories (Knopf)Jonez, Kate – Lady Bits (Trepidatio Publishing)Langan, John – Sefira and Other Betrayals (Hippocampus Press)Read, Sarah – Out of Water (Trepidatio Publishing)Superior Achievement in a ScreenplayWinner: Peele, Jordan – Us (Monkeypaw Productions, Perfect World Pictures, Dentsu, Fuji Television Network, Universal Pictures)Also nominated:Aster, Ari – Midsommar (B-Reel Films, Square Peg)Duffer Brothers, The – Stranger Things (Season 3, Chapter Eight: The Battle of Starcourt) (Netflix)Eggers, Robert and Eggers, Max – The Lighthouse (A24, New Regency Pictures, RT Features)Flanagan, Mike – Doctor Sleep (Warner Bros., Intrepid Pictures/Vertigo Entertainment)Superior Achievement in an AnthologyWinner: Datlow, Ellen – Echoes: The Saga Anthology of Ghost Stories (Gallery/Saga Press)Also nominated:Brozek, Jennifer – A Secret Guide to Fighting Elder Gods (Pulse Publishing)Golden, Christopher and Moore, James A. – The Twisted Book of Shadows (Twisted Publishing)Guignard, Eric J. – Pop the Clutch: Thrilling Tales of Rockabilly, Monsters, and Hot Rod Horror (Dark Moon Books)Wilson, Robert S. – Nox Pareidolia (Nightscape Press)Superior Achievement in Non-FictionWinner: Kröger, Lisa and Anderson, Melanie R. – Monster, She Wrote: The Women Who Pioneered Horror and Speculative Fiction (Quirk Books)Also nominated:Beal, Eleanor and Greenaway, Jonathan – Horror and Religion: New Literary Approaches to Theology, Race, and Sexuality (University of Wales Press)Earle, Harriet E.H. – Gender, Sexuality, and Queerness in American Horror Story: Critical Essays (McFarland)Heller-Nicholas, Alexandra – Masks in Horror Cinema: Eyes Without Faces (University of Wales Press)Kachuba, John B. – Shapeshifters:A History (Reaktion Books)Superior Achievement in Short Non-FictionWinner: Kiste, Gwendolyn – "Magic, Madness, and Women Who Creep: The Power of Individuality in the Work of Charlotte Perkins Gilman"(Vastarien: A Literary Journal Vol. 2, Issue 1)Also nominated:Liaguno, Vince A. – "Slasher Films Made Me Gay: The Queer Appeal and Subtext of the Genre" (LGBTQ+ Horror Month: 9/1/2019, Ginger Nuts of Horror)Renner, Karen J. – "The Evil Aging Women of American Horror Story" (Elder Horror: Essays on Film's Frightening Images of Aging) (McFarland)Robinson, Kelly – "Film's First Lycanthrope:1913's The Werewolf" (Scary Monsters Magazine #114)Weich, Valerie E. – "Lord Byron's Whipping Boy: Dr. John William Polidori and the 200Anniversary of The Vampyre" (Famous Monsters of Filmland, Issue #291)Superior Achievement in a Poetry CollectionWinner: Addison, Linda D. and Manzetti, Alessandro – The Place of Broken Things(Crystal Lake Publishing)Also nominated:Cade, Octavia – Mary Shelley Makes a Monster (Aqueduct Press)Lynch, Donna – Choking Back the Devil (Raw Dog Screaming Press)Scalise, Michelle – Dragonfly and Other Songs of Mourning (LVP Publications)Simon, Marge and Dietrich, Bryan D. – The Demeter Diaries (Independent Legions Publishing)Wytovich, Stephanie M. – The Apocalyptic Mannequin (Raw Dog Screaming Press)Named in honor of the author of the seminal horror novel Dracula, the Bram Stoker Awards® are presented annually for superior writing in eleven categories including traditional fiction of various lengths, poetry, screenplays and non-fiction. Previous winners include Stephen King, J.K. Rowling, George R. R. Martin, Joyce Carol Oates and Neil Gaiman.Active and Lifetime members of the organization are eligible to vote for the winners in all categories. For more on the Horror Writers Association, please visit www.horror.org.