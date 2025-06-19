Follow on Google News
Ali Siddiq - Comedian / Master Storyteller Adds 34 More Dates To His 2025
"In the Shadows Tour" Here's Your Chance to See Him Live (don't miss out)!
SHOW DATES
August 22 Atlantic City, NJ Tropicana
August 29 Huntsville, AL Von Braun Center
August 30 Chattanooga, TN Walker Theatre
August 31 Greenville, SC Peace Center
September 5 Buffalo, NY Center for the Arts
September 6 Toronto, ON Bluma Appel Theatre
September 12 Lexington, KY Opera House
September 13 St Louis, MO Stifel Theatre
September 19 Gulfport, MS iMPAC
September 20 Dothan, AL Dothan Opera House
September 27 Sacramento, CA Crest Theatre
October 3 Greensboro, NC Steven Tanger Center
October 4 Columbia, SC Township Auditorium
October 10 Wichita, KS Temple Live
October 11 Fayetteville, AR Walton Arts Center
October 17 Louisville, KY Bomhard Theater
October 18 Cincinnati, OH Taft Theatre
October 24 Rockford, IL Coronado Performing Arts Center
October 25 Flint, MI Capitol Theatre
November 1 Little Rock, AR Robinson Center Performance Hall
November 7 Omaha, NE The Astro Theater
November 8 Kansas City, MO The Midland Theatre
November 14 Orlando, FL Walt Disney Theater
November 15 Tampa, FL Straz Center for the Performing
November 21 Norfolk, VA Chrysler Hall
November 22 Richmond, VA Carpenter Theatre
November 28 Grand Prairie, TX Texas Trust CU Theatre
December 5 Portland, OR Aladdin Theater
December 6 Seattle, WA Moore Theatre
December 12 New Haven, CT College Street Music Hall
December 13 Brooklyn, NY Kings Theatre
December 19 Fort Myers, FL Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts
December 20 Palm Beach, FL Kravis Center for the Performing
ABOUT ALI SIDDIQ
In 2024, Vulture called ALI SIDDIQ stand-up comedy's most prolific storyteller. Born and raised in Houston, TX, Ali's unique style of stand-up originated behind the walls of incarceration, an incubator for interesting experiences and good stories. He is the first comedian to ever release a 4-part series of comedy specials, The Domino Effect 1-4, which has over 40 million views combined on YouTube. In 2022, Ali released two new hour specials, THE DOMINO EFFECT (https://www.youtube.com/
Stay connected with Ali Siddiq via social media at @alisiddiq on all platforms. For merch, his new book 'Domino Effect,' or the newest updates, go to Ali's website https//alisiddiq.com/
CONTACT
Joe Eshenbaugh – Manager
Irreverent Character Management
Joe@icmgnt.com
