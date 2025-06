Ali Siddiq - Comedian / Master Storyteller Adds 34 More Dates To His 2025

"In the Shadows Tour" Here's Your Chance to See Him Live (don't miss out)!

-- Stand-up comedian and famed storyteller Ali Siddiq has expanded his immensely successful 2025 IN THE SHADOWS TOUR to include 34 additional cities and SHEEN Magazine is excited to provide media support. Beginning on August 22, 2025, he will be performing at various venues across the nation. This announcement comes alongside the release of his two latest comedy specials. MY TWO SONS, which premiered on YouTube on May 11th, and amassed over 4 million views within just two weeks, while RUGGED, which debuted on YouTube on June 15th, has already surpassed 1 million views. Tickets are now available at https://AliSiddiq.com/#tour.August 22 Atlantic City, NJ TropicanaAugust 29 Huntsville, AL Von Braun CenterAugust 30 Chattanooga, TN Walker TheatreAugust 31 Greenville, SC Peace CenterSeptember 5 Buffalo, NY Center for the ArtsSeptember 6 Toronto, ON Bluma Appel TheatreSeptember 12 Lexington, KY Opera HouseSeptember 13 St Louis, MO Stifel TheatreSeptember 19 Gulfport, MS iMPACSeptember 20 Dothan, AL Dothan Opera HouseSeptember 27 Sacramento, CA Crest TheatreOctober 3 Greensboro, NC Steven Tanger CenterOctober 4 Columbia, SC Township AuditoriumOctober 10 Wichita, KS Temple LiveOctober 11 Fayetteville, AR Walton Arts CenterOctober 17 Louisville, KY Bomhard TheaterOctober 18 Cincinnati, OH Taft TheatreOctober 24 Rockford, IL Coronado Performing Arts CenterOctober 25 Flint, MI Capitol TheatreNovember 1 Little Rock, AR Robinson Center Performance HallNovember 7 Omaha, NE The Astro TheaterNovember 8 Kansas City, MO The Midland TheatreNovember 14 Orlando, FL Walt Disney TheaterNovember 15 Tampa, FL Straz Center for the PerformingNovember 21 Norfolk, VA Chrysler HallNovember 22 Richmond, VA Carpenter TheatreNovember 28 Grand Prairie, TX Texas Trust CU TheatreDecember 5 Portland, OR Aladdin TheaterDecember 6 Seattle, WA Moore TheatreDecember 12 New Haven, CT College Street Music HallDecember 13 Brooklyn, NY Kings TheatreDecember 19 Fort Myers, FL Barbara B. Mann Performing ArtsDecember 20 Palm Beach, FL Kravis Center for the PerformingIn 2024,calledstand-up comedy's most prolific storyteller. Born and raised in Houston, TX, Ali's unique style of stand-up originated behind the walls of incarceration, an incubator for interesting experiences and good stories. He is the first comedian to ever release a 4-part series of comedy specials, The Domino Effect 1-4, which has over 40 million views combined on YouTube. In 2022, Ali released two new hour specials, THE DOMINO EFFECT ( https://www.youtube.com/ watch?v=EsKDNZQhVX0 ) on YouTube ( https://www.youtube.com/@ AliSiddiqComedy ) and UNPROTECTED SETS (https://www.mgmplus.com/movie/unprotected-sets-s3-e4) on EPIX. To date, THE DOMINO EFFECT has over 15 million views, ranking it in the top 5 most watched comedy specials of 2022. In May 2023, Ali released THE DOMINO EFFECT part 2 LOSS (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nvofZaBh7wA), the sequel to his viral stand-up special, which already has over 7.5 million views. In 2024, Ali released two more specials in the series. THE DOMINO EFFECT part 3 FIRST DAY OF SCHOOL (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z0P3B6-8R6w) premiered on YouTube in May with over 7 million views , and THE DOMINO EFFECT part 4 PINS & NEEDLES (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8j9NiWBWtTA)premiered on YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCp1m5biWDhP6ogRCpD-qKpw) in June with over 7 million views to date. In 2025, Ali will be releasing four more specials and Executive Produced a 5. Ali Siddiq presents Marcus D. Wiley Marriage is Major Surgery (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1pTQCYaTlZY)premiered on YouTube Feb 12 with over 3 million views currently. MY TWO SONS (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nnKYmo_tUXQ) premiered on YouTube May 11and did over 5 million views in the first month. RUGGED (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FSbE9EAHiGU)premiered on YouTube June 15and received over 1 million views in the first 24 hours.Stay connected with Ali Siddiq via social media at @alisiddiq on all platforms. For merch, his new book 'Domino Effect,' or the newest updates, go to Ali's website https//alisiddiq.com/Joe Eshenbaugh – ManagerIrreverent Character ManagementJoe@icmgnt.com