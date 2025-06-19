 

Industry News





Ali Siddiq - Comedian / Master Storyteller Adds 34 More Dates To His 2025

"In the Shadows Tour" Here's Your Chance to See Him Live (don't miss out)!
By: Irreverent Character Management
 
 
Ali S Tour Flyer
Ali S Tour Flyer
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - June 19, 2025 - PRLog -- Stand-up comedian and famed storyteller Ali Siddiq has expanded his immensely successful 2025 IN THE SHADOWS TOUR to include 34 additional cities and SHEEN Magazine is excited to provide media support. Beginning on August 22, 2025, he will be performing at various venues across the nation. This announcement comes alongside the release of his two latest comedy specials. MY TWO SONS, which premiered on YouTube on May 11th, and amassed over 4 million views within just two weeks, while RUGGED, which debuted on YouTube on June 15th, has already surpassed 1 million views. Tickets are now available at https://AliSiddiq.com/#tour.

SHOW DATES

August  22          Atlantic City, NJ        Tropicana
August  29          Huntsville, AL          Von Braun Center
August  30          Chattanooga, TN      Walker Theatre
August  31          Greenville, SC          Peace Center
September 5        Buffalo, NY          Center for the Arts
September 6        Toronto, ON          Bluma Appel Theatre
September 12       Lexington, KY        Opera House
September 13       St Louis, MO          Stifel Theatre
September 19       Gulfport, MS          iMPAC
September 20       Dothan, AL          Dothan Opera House
September 27       Sacramento, CA     Crest Theatre
October 3          Greensboro, NC       Steven Tanger Center
October 4          Columbia, SC          Township Auditorium
October 10          Wichita, KS          Temple Live
October 11          Fayetteville, AR        Walton Arts Center
October 17          Louisville, KY          Bomhard Theater
October 18          Cincinnati, OH          Taft Theatre
October 24          Rockford, IL          Coronado Performing Arts Center
October 25          Flint, MI          Capitol Theatre
November 1          Little Rock, AR         Robinson Center Performance Hall
November 7          Omaha, NE          The Astro Theater
November 8          Kansas City, MO      The Midland Theatre
November 14          Orlando, FL          Walt Disney Theater
November 15          Tampa, FL          Straz Center for the Performing
November 21          Norfolk, VA          Chrysler Hall
November 22          Richmond, VA          Carpenter Theatre
November 28          Grand Prairie, TX     Texas Trust CU Theatre
December 5          Portland, OR          Aladdin Theater
December 6          Seattle, WA          Moore Theatre
December 12          New Haven, CT        College Street Music Hall
December 13          Brooklyn, NY          Kings Theatre
December 19          Fort Myers, FL          Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts
December 20          Palm Beach, FL        Kravis Center for the Performing

ABOUT ALI SIDDIQ

In 2024, Vulture called ALI SIDDIQ stand-up comedy's most prolific storyteller.  Born and raised in Houston, TX, Ali's unique style of stand-up originated behind the walls of incarceration, an incubator for interesting experiences and good stories.  He is the first comedian to ever release a 4-part series of comedy specials, The Domino Effect 1-4, which has over 40 million views combined on YouTube.  In 2022, Ali released two new hour specials, THE DOMINO EFFECT (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EsKDNZQhVX0) on YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/@AliSiddiqComedy) and UNPROTECTED SETS (https://www.mgmplus.com/movie/unprotected-sets-s3-e4) on EPIX.  To date, THE DOMINO EFFECT has over 15 million views, ranking it in the top 5 most watched comedy specials of 2022.  In May 2023, Ali released THE DOMINO EFFECT part 2 LOSS (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nvofZaBh7wA), the sequel to his viral stand-up special, which already has over 7.5 million views.  In 2024, Ali released two more specials in the series.  THE DOMINO EFFECT part 3 FIRST DAY OF SCHOOL (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z0P3B6-8R6w) premiered on YouTube in May with over 7 million views , and THE DOMINO EFFECT part 4 PINS & NEEDLES (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8j9NiWBWtTA) premiered on YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCp1m5biWDhP6ogRCpD-qKpw) in June with over 7 million views to date.  In 2025, Ali will be releasing four more specials and Executive Produced a 5th.   Ali Siddiq presents Marcus D. Wiley Marriage is Major Surgery (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1pTQCYaTlZY) premiered on YouTube Feb 12 with over 3 million views currently.   MY TWO SONS (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nnKYmo_tUXQ) premiered on YouTube May 11th and did over 5 million views in the first month.  RUGGED (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FSbE9EAHiGU) premiered on YouTube June 15th and received over 1 million views in the first 24 hours.

Stay connected with Ali Siddiq via social media at @alisiddiq on all platforms. For merch, his new book 'Domino Effect,' or the newest updates, go to Ali's website https//alisiddiq.com/.

CONTACT

Joe Eshenbaugh – Manager
Irreverent Character Management
Joe@icmgnt.com

Contact
Joe Eshenbaugh
***@sheenmagazine.com
Source:Irreverent Character Management
Email:***@sheenmagazine.com Email Verified
Tags:Comedy
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Nashville - Tennessee - United States
