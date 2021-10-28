News By Tag
HWA Announces Summer Scares Reading Program 2022
By: HWA
Summer Scares is proud to announce their 2022 spokesperson as author Alma Katsu: "I'm thrilled to be the author representative to the Summer Scares programming committee and to have the honor of representing my fellow horror writers and be an advocate for the great writing that's being produced by the horror community. Horror is a widely-loved genre, for many readers constituting their earliest reads, whether it's R.L. Stine or Edgar Allan Poe, and so I'm happy for the opportunity to work with librarians to introduce more horror stories and new authors to their patrons."
Katsu is joined by a committee of five library workers who, together, will select three recommended fiction titles in each reading level, totaling nine Summer Scares selections. The goal of the program is to encourage a national conversation about the horror genre, across all age levels, at libraries nationwide and ultimately attract more adults, teens, and children interested in reading. Official Summer Scares designated authors will also make themselves available at public and school libraries.
The committee's final selections will be announced on February 14, 2022, Library Lover's Day. Katsu, along with some of the selected authors, will appear on a panel to kickoff Summer Scares at the 6th Annual HWA Librarians' Day, Friday May 13 during StokerCon 2022 at the Curtis Hotel in Denver, CO.
Between the announcement of the titles and the kickoff event, the committee and its partners will publish lists of more suggested titles for further reading. Official Summer Scares podcasting partner, Ladies of the Fright Podcast, will also record episodes in conjunction with Summer Scares.
Of special note is the annual Summer Scares Programming Guide, courtesy of Konrad Stump and the Springfield-
As Stump notes: "The Springfield-
To see past year's Summer Scares titles, spokespeople, and programming guides, please visit the program archive: http://raforallhorror.blogspot.com/
And keep your eyes peeled for more updates coming soon from Booklist, Book Riot, and United for Libraries, as well as at the HWA's website: www.horror.org and RA for All Horror: http://raforallhorror.blogspot.com/
Questions? Reach out to HWA Library Committee Chairs Becky Spratford and Konrad Stump via email: librariess@horror.org.
Summer Scares Committee Members:
Alma Katsu is the author of six novels. Her books have twice-nominated for the Stoker and Locus awards and been on best books lists at Amazon, Apple, Goodreads, Barnes & Noble, among others. THE HUNGER (2018), one of last year's Summer Scares adult picks, was named one of NPR's 100 favorite horror stories, and won Spain's Kelvin 505 award for best scifi/fantasy novel as well as the Western Heritage Award for best novel. THE DEEP (2020) is a finalist for the Library of Virginia's best novel award. Her most recent work, RED WIDOW (2021), is her first spy novel, the logical marriage of her love of storytelling with her 30+ year career at CIA and NSA. RED WIDOW was selected a NYT Book Review Editor's Choice and is in development with FOX for a TV series.
Ms. Katsu has relocated from the Washington, DC area to the mountains of West Virginia, where she lives with her musician husband Bruce and their two dogs, Nick and Ash.
Becky Spratford is a library consultant and the author of The Readers' Advisory Guide to Horror, third edition which was released in September of 2021. She reviews horror for Booklist Magazine, is the horror columnist for Library Journal and runs the Readers' Advisory Horror blog, RA for All: Horror. Becky is also a member of United for Libraries and is currently serving as Secretary for the Horror Writers' Association.
Konrad Stump is a Local History Associate for the Springfield-
Carolyn Ciesla is an academic library director in the Chicago suburbs. She has worked as a teen librarian and reference librarian, and reviews horror titles for Booklist Magazine. She's currently enjoying providing all the scary books to her teen daughter, and revisiting a few along the way.
Kelly Jensen is a former librarian who works as an Editor for Book Riot (bookriot.com)
Julia Smith joined the Books for Youth team at Booklist in 2015, where she is now a senior editor. Her life-long love of horror movies and middle-grade literature draws her to creepy children's stories and books with bone in the title. You can follow her at @JuliaKate32 on Twitter.
