Free First Thursday Night June 7, 5–9 P.M
Montclair Art Museum Offers Free Admission, Art Activities, Tours, Live Music, and a Full-Service Bar the First Thursday of the Month, October through June
MONTCLAIR, NJ, April 17, 2018—Enjoy a night out at the Montclair Art Museum (MAM) with free general admission, live music, art activities and tours, dynamic seasonal programming, and a full-service bar at Free First Thursday Night, June 7 5–9 p.m.! Free First Thursday Nights are made possible by TD Bank.
As always, Free First Thursday Night also presents a variety of art forms and invites visitors to get creative themselves!
· Experience the Pictures Concert, a unique concert experience where New Jersey students explore the intersection of music and visual art
· Enjoy an outdoor concert with the Montclair Community Band with Barbara Rudy (weather permitting)
· Take a docent-led tour of the special traveling exhibition Kay WalkingStick:
· Explore the ceramic firing process of Raku with special ceramic demonstrations (weather permitting)
· Join the Yard School of Art for a Draw Along Workshop offering a free drawing session with a clothed model and guided art instruction for all ages.
· TD cardholders enjoy an exclusive membership discount! Only TD cardholders will Get 20% off a MAM membership and enjoy a year of art–courtesy of TD Bank.
· Celebrate Catherine Kinkade's 35 years at MAM and view the Alumni Exhibition: Plein Air and Personal: Lessons in Landscape from Catherine Kinkade
· Head to the MAM Hub to regsiter for a spot in Summer workshops and classes!
· Walk through MAM's galleries and hear the Acoustic Music of Rob Jennings
Free First Thursday Night's MAM Art Bar offers a variety of drinks, including wine, cocktails, and NJ Beer Co. beer, the exclusive beer of Free First Thursday Night. Museum members receive a discount on drinks at the bar. Guests can also grab a bite from featured food vendors including the Thai Elephant, Empanada Guy, and the new, Mezoco Mexican Tacqueria food trucks.
Free First Thursday Nights take place the first Thursday of the month (October–June)
Free First Thursday Night Sponsorship
Free First Thursday Nights are made possible by
Social Media
Visitors are encouraged to share their First Thursday Night experiences on social media. Find the Museum on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat @MAMmontclair and share your experience with #MAMfftn.
Businesses
Have a creative business or activity you'd like to present at Free First Thursday Nights? Please email us a description at thursdays@montclairartmuseum.org.
About the Montclair Art Museum (MAM)
The Montclair Art Museum (MAM) boasts a renowned collection of American and Native American art that uniquely highlights art making in the United States over the last 300 years. The Vance Wall Art Education Center encompasses all the Museum's educational efforts, including award-winning Yard School of Art studio classes, lectures and talks, family events, tours, and the mobile MAM Art Truck. MAM exhibitions and programs serve a wide public of all
ages, from families and seniors to artists, educators, and scholars.
Address: 3 South Mountain Avenue, Montclair, NJ 07042
Website: montclairartmuseum.org
Phone: 973-746-5555
Gallery & The Store at MAM Hours: Wednesdays through Sundays, 12–5 p.m.
Free First Thursday Nights: 1st Thursday of the month (October–June)
Student & Senior Fridays: 1st Friday of the month, 12–5 p.m. Free admission for students and seniors with valid ID
Admission:
FREE members
$12 nonmember adults
$10 veterans, seniors, and students with valid ID
FREE children under 12
All Museum programs are made possible, in part, by the New Jersey State Council on the Arts/Department of State, a Partner Agency of the National Endowment for the Arts, and by funds from the National Endowment for the Arts, Carol and Terry Wall / The Vance Wall Foundation, the Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation, and Museum members.
