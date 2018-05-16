News By Tag
Drafix Software, Inc. Releases New Application
Drafix Software, Inc. has announced the 24th release of its industry-leading PRO Landscape Design Software.
New Version 24
PRO Landscape Version 24 continues the tradition of adding new images to the library on a consistent basis. Version 24 adds an additional 1,000 items bringing the total to over 18,000 of the highest quality images of plant material for all climate zones, hardscapes, light fixtures, water features and more.
The updated Version 24 also adds a handful of new CAD tools making it even easier for designers to include the design elements they might need for any particular project. "For Version 24, we made a huge effort to add the tools our customers are asking for," says Pete Lord, President of Drafix Software." "The new Intelligent Sketch tool and the enhanced soldier course tools are in part, a direct response to customer requests. We value customer feedback very highly and try to accommodate our customers whenever possible; Version 24 has most definitely filled many of those requests".
The new Intelligent Sketch command allows the designer to use a stylus or mouse to "sketch" the lines they would like to draw and then have those lines automatically smoothed and easily editable. This new tool also gives added performance when using PRO Landscape on a tablet computer.
Version 24 also adds the ability to convert 2D CAD lines to other line types with a single click. As an example, the designer can easily change generic 2D CAD lines to specific line types such as edging, retaining walls, and more. Great for importing existing DWG or DXF files.
In addition, Version 24 adds other features such as "hybrid line type", "quick quote", "foundation auto-align" and "enhanced plant search" to give the PRO Landscape user more tools than ever before to choose from.
Product and Pricing Information
PRO Landscape Version 24 is available now and is fully compatible with Microsoft Windows 7, Windows 8 and Windows 10. PRO Landscape will run on your Mac if the appropriate Windows software is installed. The PRO Landscape Companion app runs on either iPad or Android tablets. Version 24 sells for $1,495.00, has no monthly fees and includes lifetime, free technical support. Current PRO Landscape users can upgrade to the newest version starting at $295.00 depending upon their current version. For more information, or to place an order, customers may call 1-800-231-8574, email sales@prolandscape.com, or visit prolandscape.com (http://www.prolandscape.com/
About Drafix Software, Inc.
Drafix Software, Inc. opened for business in 1994 and continues to be the worldwide leader in providing professional photo imaging and design solutions for landscape contractors, designers, architects and garden centers. Products are sold direct to customers throughout North America, South America and the UK. Other international customers can purchase through a global network of distributors. The software is also used as a standard teaching aid in high school, technical, and college-level courses.
Media Contact
David Sloan, Marketing Director
david@prolandscape.com
816-842-4955
Media Contact
David Sloan, Marketing Director
david@prolandscape.com
816-842-4955