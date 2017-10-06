News By Tag
Drafix Software, Inc. Releases Multi-language Software
When installing PRO Landscape Version 23 the user can now select a Spanish, Italian or German language setup. The new multi-language installations contain all of the same great features available in the English language version. The user interface has been translated making it easy for speakers of those languages to learn and use the software quickly. "This new multi-language version of PRO Landscape opens up new possibilities for design professionals speaking Spanish, Italian or German and also provides a critical update for our current customers allowing them to take advantage of all that Version 23 has to offer," says Pete Lord, President of Drafix Software. "This new update to Version 23 affirms our commitment to design professionals all over the world."
PRO Landscape Version 23 helps the user quickly create stunning visual designs for your customers, accurate site plans for your crews, and professional proposals that effectively communicate every aspect of the proposed project. PRO Landscape contains all the elements a designer needs including photo realistic imaging, night and holiday lighting, CAD, estimating, 3D renderings, and mobile tablet applications in one easy-to-learn and easy-to-use program.
Product and Pricing Information
PRO Landscape Version 23 is available now and is fully compatible with Microsoft Windows 7, Windows 8 and Windows 10. Spanish speaking customers in North and South America can order online and begin downloading wcj immediately at http://prolandscape.com/
Customers in Europe can purchase PRO Landscape in Italian, Spanish or German through our European distributor, Organizzazione Orlandelli: www.orlandelli.it
Version 23 sells for $1,495.00 USD, has no monthly fees and includes lifetime, free technical support. PRO Landscape is available via direct download or physical shipment. Current users can upgrade to the newest version starting at $295.00 USD depending upon their current version.
About Drafix Software, Inc.
Drafix Software, Inc. opened for business in 1994 and continues to be the worldwide leader in providing professional photo imaging and design solutions for landscape contractors, designers, architects and garden centers. The software is also used as a standard teaching aid in high school, technical, and college-level courses.
Media Contact
David Sloan, Marketing Director
816-842-4955
***@prolandscape.com
