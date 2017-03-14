News By Tag
Drafix Software, Inc. Releases New PRO Landscape Version 23
PRO Landscape Version 23 gives users all the tools necessary to create the highest quality photo imaging designs, accurate site plans in any size or scale, and complete, professional proposals. With PRO Landscape design software, landscape contractors, designers, architects, and garden centers can quickly and easily create designs that are easy to communicate, leading to a vastly shorter sales cycle and improved closing ratio. PRO Landscape also includes the free PRO Landscape Companion app for iPad and Android tablets which enables users to create photo imaging designs, base plans, and quick proposals in a truly mobile environment.
New Version 23
PRO Landscape Version 23 contains an additional 3,000 high quality images of both plants and non-plants pushing the overall image total to over 17,000 items for the designer to choose from. "We have begun the process of integrating the best parts of our recent asset purchase of Visual Impact Imaging's EARTHSCAPES Software into PRO Landscape," says Pete Lord, President of Drafix Software. "The integration will be of great benefit to our PRO Landscape users but will also make for a smoother migration path for those EARTHSCAPES users who want to switch to PRO Landscape. "
In addition, Version 23 is full of new features that will give users the ability to do even more than before. New features such as "add soldier course" and "irrigation color coding" give the PRO Landscape user new design elements they can use to implement in to any design. Other new features like the "recent object tab" and "create custom toolbar" were added specifically to increase overall design efficiency and generally reduce design times.
Product and Pricing Information
PRO Landscape Version 23 is available now and is fully compatible with Microsoft Windows 7, Windows 8 and Windows 10. PRO Landscape will run on your Mac if the appropriate Windows software is installed. The PRO Landscape Companion app runs on either iPad or Android tablets. Version 23 sells for $1,495.00, has no monthly fees and includes lifetime, free technical support. Current PRO Landscape users can upgrade to the newest version starting at $295.00 depending upon their current version. For more information, or to place an order, customers may call 1-800-231-8574, email sales@prolandscape.com, or visit prolandscape.com.
PRO Landscape Version 23 is currently shipping in English, with Spanish, Italian and German versions to be available later in 2017.
About Drafix Software, Inc.
Drafix Software, Inc. opened for business in 1994 and continues to be the worldwide leader in providing professional photo imaging and design solutions for landscape contractors, designers, architects and garden centers. Products are sold direct to customers throughout North America, South America and the UK. Other international customers can purchase through a global network of distributors. The software is also used as a standard teaching aid in high school, technical, and college-level courses.
Contact
David Sloan
800-231-8574
***@prolandscape.com
