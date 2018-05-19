 
Industry News





May 2018
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
19181716151413

William Michael Cunningham at Blockchain for Social Impact Conference 2018

Will moderate a panel on the Future of Impact Investing at the Blockchain for Social Impact Conference 2018, to be held on Friday, June 1, 2018 in Washington, DC.
 
 
Blockchain for Social Impact Conference
Blockchain for Social Impact Conference
WASHINGTON - May 18, 2018 - PRLog -- William Michael Cunningham will moderate a panel on the Future of Impact Investing at the Blockchain for Social Impact Conference 2018, to be held on Friday, June 1, 2018. The United States Institute of Peace in Washington, DC will host the conference.

The Conference is being organized by the ConsenSys Social Impact team, and will focus on "areas where blockchain technology could be instrumental in revolutionizing existing systems and making a significant impact." The Conference will focus on four major global challenge areas: Agriculture, Infrastructure, Democracy, and Refugees.

As Conference organizers noted,

"As blockchain becomes the shared infrastructure for more and more people to collaborate with one another, participate in global marketplaces, access essential services, and protect their personal data and assets, it is the responsibility of the larger tech community and governments around the world to make sure this technology reaches the vulnerable populations who need it and stand to benefit from it the most."

Specific breakout sessions will be held on the following areas: Identity management, refugee resettlement, supply chain, energy, financial inclusion, human rights, democracy, and voting.

Mr. Cunningham will moderate a panel discussion titled: The Future of Impact Investing. He will be joined by Decker Rolph from Calvert, Kevin Gordon Barrow, Founder & CEO, Mark Labs, and David Nage, Managing Director at Apeiron Ventures, NYC.

For more information and to RSVP, please see: https://conference.blockchainforsocialimpact.com/

Page Updated Last on: May 19, 2018
