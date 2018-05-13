News By Tag
Speakeasy Art Gallery presents: Adam Gustavson
Opening Reception June 1, 2018, on exhibit through July 21, 2018
Adam will be exhibiting his ongoing series of paintings and works on paper, titled "Swimmers", focusing on grotesquerie, exaggeration, and abstraction through the lens of realism. Also on exhibit, will be Adam's humorous ongoing cartoon series of drypoint etchings, "Feral Town".
His career in art education has led him to serve on the faculty of Seton Hall University and Philadelphia's University of the Arts. Since 2014, he has co-owned the Renaissance Art Studio in Millburn, NJ, with his wife (and manager) Denise, offering individual art lessons in a variety of media.
He lives in New Jersey with his family and a somewhat neurotic poodle and spends his nights singing, writing, playing a couple of instruments in any number of area bands.
For more information visit: http://speakeasyart.wixsite.com/
Contact
Speakeasy Art Gallery
***@gmail.com
9735578268
End
