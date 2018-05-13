 
May 2018





Speakeasy Art Gallery presents: Adam Gustavson

Opening Reception June 1, 2018, on exhibit through July 21, 2018
 
 
"Push" by Adam Gustavson
BOONTON, N.J. - May 18, 2018 - PRLog -- Adam Gustavson's paintings and drawings have appeared in over thirty highly praised and award-winning books for children, as well as magazines, educational materials, advertising campaigns, and galleries. He holds an MFA from the School of Visual Arts in New York, and a BFA from Rowan University in Glassboro, NJ.

Adam will be exhibiting his ongoing series of paintings and works on paper, titled "Swimmers", focusing on grotesquerie, exaggeration, and abstraction through the lens of realism. Also on exhibit, will be Adam's humorous ongoing cartoon series of drypoint etchings, "Feral Town".

His career in art education has led him to serve on the faculty of Seton Hall University and Philadelphia's University of the Arts. Since 2014, he has co-owned the Renaissance Art Studio in Millburn, NJ, with his wife (and manager) Denise, offering individual art lessons in a variety of media.

He lives in New Jersey with his family and a somewhat neurotic poodle and spends his nights singing, writing, playing a couple of instruments in any number of area bands.

For more information visit: http://speakeasyart.wixsite.com/speakeasyart

