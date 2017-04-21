 
News By Tag
* First Friday
* Exhibit
* Custom Toy
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Arts
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Boonton
  New Jersey
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
27262524232221

Speakeasy Art Gallery presents Mike Moran: Sawdust - Unusual Toys for a Splintered World

Please join us for the opening reception First Friday, June 2nd from 6-9 pm
 
 
Angler Fish by Mike Moran
Angler Fish by Mike Moran
BOONTON, N.J. - April 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Take a dash of Universal Monsters, and add a pinch of 1960's Saturday morning
cartoons, plus a twist of the Island of Misfit Toys, and you have arrived at children's book illustrator Mike Moran's show titled - Sawdust: Unusual Toys for a Splintered World. You won't find these toys in an everyday toy box! They include one of a kind sculptured toys made from wood, springs, screws, wheels and string.The subject matter varying from yetis ,vampires, deep sea fish to zombies.

Mike Moran's illustration work has appeared in children's books, animation, major magazines and newspapers. His client list includes Major League Baseball, Disney, Penguin Books, Sky Pony Press, Scholastic and Children's Highlights. His work has been recognized by the Society of Illustrators Los Angeles.He has also appeared numerous gallery shows in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Los Angeles. This is his second solo show with Speakeasy Art Gallery.

The opening coincides with the Dog Days of Summer exhibit.  Over 125 dog and cat sculptures will be on display all along Main Street in Boonton June 2nd -September 10th!

www.speakeasyart.com

www.boontonarts.org

Contact
Speakeasy Art Gallery Paul Jach
973-557-8268
speakeasyart@gmail.com
End
Source:Speakeasy Art Gallery
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:First Friday, Exhibit, Custom Toy
Industry:Arts
Location:Boonton - New Jersey - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Speakeasy Art News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 27, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share