Speakeasy Art Gallery presents Mike Moran: Sawdust - Unusual Toys for a Splintered World

Please join us for the opening reception First Friday, June 2nd from 6-9 pm

Angler Fish by Mike Moran

Speakeasy Art Gallery Paul Jach

973-557-8268

speakeasyart@gmail.com

-- Take a dash of Universal Monsters, and add a pinch of 1960's Saturday morningcartoons, plus a twist of the Island of Misfit Toys, and you have arrived at children's book illustrator Mike Moran's show titled - Sawdust: Unusual Toys for a Splintered World. You won't find these toys in an everyday toy box! They include one of a kind sculptured toys made from wood, springs, screws, wheels and string.The subject matter varying from yetis ,vampires, deep sea fish to zombies.Mike Moran's illustration work has appeared in children's books, animation, major magazines and newspapers. His client list includes Major League Baseball, Disney, Penguin Books, Sky Pony Press, Scholastic and Children's Highlights. His work has been recognized by the Society of Illustrators Los Angeles.He has also appeared numerous gallery shows in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Los Angeles. This is his second solo show with Speakeasy Art Gallery.The opening coincides with the Dog Days of Summer exhibit. Over 125 dog and cat sculptures will be on display all along Main Street in Boonton June 2nd -September 10th!www.speakeasyart.comwww.boontonarts.org