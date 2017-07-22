Speakeasy Art Gallery presents: Justin Long

Join Speakeasy Art Gallery for the opening reception for the work of Justin Long. Opening reception: First Friday, August 4th from 6-9pm on exhibit through September 23rd

Sculptures by Justin Long

Speakeasy Art Gallery

Paul Jach, owner

973-557-8268

speakeasyart@ gmail.com

-- Speakeasy Art Gallery presents: Justin Longopening reception: First Friday, August 4th from 6-9pmon exhibit through September 23rdJoin Speakeasy Art Gallery for the opening reception for the work of Justin Long.Working out of his Bucks County studio, Justin Long has created sculptures from carved stone and hand formed steel for the past decade. He is a graduate of the Solebury School, where his love of making art began. He later went on to study fine art at Alfred University where he developed his unique style. His experience in the art world ranges from stone fabrication at Digital Stone to assistant teaching at Bucks County Community College Gordon Studios. Justin's sculptures have been exhibited and collected throughout the northeast. Works by Justin can be found on permanent display at the Solebury School and the Doylestown Community Conservatory.Boonton's First Fridays! Gallery exhibits and receptions, shops and restaurants will be open late!Speakeasy Art Gallery816 Main StreetBoonton, NJ 07005www.speakeasyart.com