Speakeasy Art Gallery presents: Justin Long

Join Speakeasy Art Gallery for the opening reception for the work of Justin Long. Opening reception: First Friday, August 4th from 6-9pm on exhibit through September 23rd
 
 
BOONTON, N.J. - July 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Speakeasy Art Gallery presents: Justin Long
opening reception: First Friday, August 4th from 6-9pm
on exhibit through September 23rd

Join Speakeasy Art Gallery for the opening reception for the work of Justin Long.

Working out of his Bucks County studio, Justin Long has created sculptures from carved stone and hand formed steel for the past decade. He is a graduate of the Solebury School, where his love of making art began. He later went on to study fine art at Alfred University where he developed his unique style. His experience in the art world ranges from stone fabrication at Digital Stone to assistant teaching at Bucks County Community College Gordon Studios. Justin's sculptures have been exhibited and collected throughout the northeast. Works by Justin can be found on permanent display at the Solebury School and the Doylestown Community Conservatory.

Boonton's First Fridays!  Gallery exhibits and receptions, shops and restaurants will be open late!

Speakeasy Art Gallery

816 Main Street

Boonton, NJ 07005

www.speakeasyart.com

https://www.facebook.com/events/1720305121343050/

Speakeasy Art Gallery
