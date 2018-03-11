News By Tag
Speakeasy Art Gallery presents: Dion Hitchings "ICU"
April 6th - May 26 Opening Reception, Friday, April 6th, 2018
The art that Dion creates draws inspiration from a variety places such as dreams, indigenous people, religion, animals, celebrities and even The Jerry Springer show. Dion's art is colorful, self-revealing, emotional and childlike in spirit. He intentionally works with nontraditional media, using children's art supplies including crayons, markers, and colored pens. Consumer boxes and other found objects serve as a drawing surface that enables him to break down the preexisting print, images, and textures fsbdt allowing the elements of the surface to organically become a part the work.
For his exhibit "ICU" at Speakeasy Art Gallery opening April 6, 2018, Dion will show a combination of animal and human portraits. The title refers to the perspective of his subjects and how they engage the viewer. The exhibit will also include a new series of drawings based on the seven deadly sins. Each work in the series will feature the animals and colors associated with each sin.
Contact
Speakeasy Art Gallery
Paul Jach
speakeasyart@
973-557-8268
