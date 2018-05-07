News By Tag
CHI Celebrates Record Attendance at its PEGS Summit in Boston
Researchers from around the globe convened in Boston to explore industry best practices and latest innovations.
For the tenth consecutive year, PEGS Boston saw record growth with over 2,500 industry professionals in attendance at the Seaport World Trade Center in Boston, Massachusetts.
Over the course of the week, the summit hosted a total of more than 400 lectures, panels, tutorials and roundtable discussions, along with more than 150 exhibitors, and 300 research posters on display in the exhibit hall.
The plenary keynote session featured Dr. Dane Wittrup of MIT, a world-renowned leader in Chemical and Biological Engineering, and the PEGS 2018 Young Scientist Keynote, Dr. Kipp Weiskopf, a Resident Physician in Internal Medicine at Brigham and Women's Hospital.
Dr. Wittrup addressed the challenges and opportunities in engineering protein biopharmaceuticals, and focused on areas of protein drug development that appear poised for breakthroughs in the coming decade or so.
Dr. Weiskopf was recognized for his most recent completed postdoc work, and captivated the audience with his inspiring presentation on "The Next Generation of Cancer Immunotherapy:
Along with these distinguished keynotes, the event faculty list included some of the industry's leading experts, visionaries, and influencers from top pharma, biotech, academia, and government institutions including Abbott Labs, AbbVie, Adimab, Amgen, AstraZeneca, Biogen, Celgene, Harvard University, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, NIH, Novartis, Novo Nordisk, Pfizer, Sanofi, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, and many more.
If you would like to share feedback on the event, have specific questions, or want to share your ideas and input to help develop the agenda and schedule for PEGS Boston 2019, please contact Christina Lingham at clingham@healthtech.com, or visit http://www.PEGSummit.com.
Nicole Proulx
***@healthtech.com
