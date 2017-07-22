 
Industry News





CHI Training Seminar: Immunology for Biotherapeutics – October 24-25, 2017, Washington, DC

This 1.5-day lecture-based seminar led by experts in their fields will examine the roles of the various cells involved in the immune response and how they can be manipulated and harnessed for therapeutic purposes.
 
 
NEEDHAM, Mass. - July 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Attendees will learn about the importance of T cells, how they are activated, and their role in immune regulation. The course will include immunotherapy particularly for oncology, such as the exciting advances in controlling checkpoint inhibitors, and application of adoptive T cell therapy such as CAR-Ts. Safety aspects of manipulating the immune response will be emphasized and examples of what can go wrong will be provided. Current developments with vaccines will be covered and we will examine the impact of immunogenicity on safety and efficacy of biotherapeutics.

This seminar is part of CHI's Ninth Annual Immunogenicity & Bioassay Summit, and is open to scientists and academics in all aspects of drug discovery and development, including biotherapeutic engineering, drug development, analytical sciences, bioproduction, and preclinical, translational and clinical studies, oncology and gene therapy.

Instructors:
-- Rakesh Dixit, Ph.D., Vice President, R&D, Global Head, Biologics Safety Assessment, MedImmune, Inc.

-- Jochem Gokemeijer, Ph.D., Associate Director, Molecular Discovery Technology, Bristol-Myers Squibb

-- Michael Lacy, Ph.D., Lead Scientist, Non-Clinical Development, Emergent BioSolutions

-- David H. Margulies, M.D., Ph.D., Chief, Molecular Biology, Laboratory of Immunology Lab, NIAID, National Institutes of Health

-- J. Joseph (Jos) Melenhorst, Ph.D., Director, Product Development & Correlative Sciences, Center for Cellular Immunotherapies, University of Pennsylvania

-- Paul Moore, Vice President, Immunology and Cell Biology, Macrogenics, Inc.

-- Bonita (Bonnie) Rup, Ph.D., Biopharmaceutical Consultant, Bonnie Rup Consulting

-- Ethan Shevach, M.D., Senior Investigator, Laboratory of Immunology, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, NIH

Dates/Times: October 24, 8:25 am – 6:30 pm | October 25, 7:55 am – 12:10 pm

Location: The Westin Alexandria, 400 Courthouse Square, Alexandria, VA 22314

For further details, visit http://www.immunogenicitysummit.com/Training-Immunology-f...

Ways to Register:
Web: https://chidb.com/reg/imn/reg.asp
Call: 781-972-5400
Email: reg@healthtech.com

Group Discounts and NIH/Government Discounts Available. Special rates are available for multiple attendees from the same organization and for NIH/Government employees. For more information on group and government discounts call Elizabeth Lemelin at 781-972-5488 or email elemelin@healthtech.com.

About the Immunogenicity & Bioassay Summit (immunogenicitysummit.com)
Following 8 successful years, the Immunogenicity and Bioassay Summit is expanding to include six short courses, two training seminars, and a one-day immersive symposium in addition to our three conference tracks. These events provide an invaluable opportunity to learn how the experts manage the challenges of Immunogenicity Assessment, Prediction and Risk Mitigation, as well as Bioanalytical and Bioassay Development.  Once again, attendees will hear from the regulatory authorities and be able to discuss their challenges with them. New this year is a focus on Bioassays for Immuno-Oncology, Immunology for Scientists in Biotherapeutic Discovery and Development, and an Introduction to Design of Experiments (DoE). The summit is scheduled for October 23-26, 2017 at The Westin Alexandria, Washington, DC.

About Cambridge Healthtech Institute (healthtech.com)
Cambridge Healthtech Institute (CHI), a division of Cambridge Innovation Institute, is the preeminent life science network for leading researchers and business experts from top pharmaceutical, biotech, CROs, academia, and niche service providers. CHI is renowned for its vast conference portfolio held worldwide including PepTalk, Molecular Medicine Tri-Conference, SCOPE Summit, Bio-IT World Conference & Expo, PEGS Summit, Drug Discovery Chemistry, Biomarker World Congress, World Preclinical Congress, Next Generation Dx Summit and Discovery on Target. CHI's portfolio of products includes Cambridge Healthtech Institute Conferences, Barnett International, Insight Pharma Reports, Cambridge Marketing Consultants, Cambridge Meeting Planners, Knowledge Foundation, Bio-IT World, Clinical Informatics News and Diagnostics World.

Contact
James Prudhomme
Cambridge Healthtech Institute (CHI)
***@healthtech.com
