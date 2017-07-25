 
CHI Training Seminar: Intro. to Design of Experiment (DoE) – October 24-25, 2017, Washington, DC

This 1.5-day lecture-based seminar is an introduction course to the concept of Design of Experiments (DoE) led by Perceval Sondag, Principal Statistician, Non-Clinical Statistics, Arlenda
 
 
NEEDHAM, Mass. - July 31, 2017 - PRLog -- First, trainees will learn, using a simple example, the value of DoE and how it can drastically increase the amount of information provided by each experiment. Then, we'll discuss how to choose the appropriate design for different situations. Trainees will have an overview of the DoE catalog, including the advantage of each type of design (Screening designs, Factorial designs, Response-surface designs, Optimal designs). Finally, attendees will gain an appreciation for the many ways output can be used to better understand and optimize processes.

This seminar is part of CHI's Ninth Annual Immunogenicity & Bioassay Summit, and is suitable for members of bioanalytical R&D, those who work in quality control or CMC for biological products, statisticians and biologists who are new to biological assays, and members of industry regulatory groups that support biological products.

- What is so special about DoE?
- Plan an experiment
- Find the appropriate design


- Overview of DoE catalog
    * Screening designs
    * Factorial designs
    * Response-surface designs|
    * Optimal designs
    * Mixture designs

- Experiments are planned. Now what?
    * Analysis of DoE data
    * Optimization of one or several responses together

Dates/Times: October 24, 8:25 am – 6:30 pm | October 25, 7:55 am – 12:10 pm

Location: The Westin Alexandria, 400 Courthouse Square, Alexandria, VA 22314

For further details, visit http://www.immunogenicitysummit.com/training-DoE

Ways to Register:
Web: https://chidb.com/reg/imn/reg.asp
Call: 781-972-5400
Email: reg@healthtech.com

Group Discounts and NIH/Government Discounts Available. Special rates are available for multiple attendees from the same organization and for NIH/Government employees. For more information on group and government discounts call Elizabeth Lemelin at 781-972-5488 or email elemelin@healthtech.com.

About the Immunogenicity & Bioassay Summit (immunogenicitysummit.com)
Following 8 successful years, the Immunogenicity and Bioassay Summit is expanding to include six short courses, two training seminars, and a one-day immersive symposium in addition to our three conference tracks. These events provide an invaluable opportunity to learn how the experts manage the challenges of Immunogenicity Assessment, Prediction and Risk Mitigation, as well as Bioanalytical and Bioassay Development.  Once again, attendees will hear from the regulatory authorities and be able to discuss their challenges with them. New this year is a focus on Bioassays for Immuno-Oncology, Immunology for Scientists in Biotherapeutic Discovery and Development, and an Introduction to Design of Experiments (DoE). The summit is scheduled for October 23-26, 2017 at The Westin Alexandria, Washington, DC.

About Cambridge Healthtech Institute (healthtech.com)
Cambridge Healthtech Institute (CHI), a division of Cambridge Innovation Institute, is the preeminent life science network for leading researchers and business experts from top pharmaceutical, biotech, CROs, academia, and niche service providers. CHI is renowned for its vast conference portfolio held worldwide including PepTalk, Molecular Medicine Tri-Conference, SCOPE Summit, Bio-IT World Conference & Expo, PEGS Summit, Drug Discovery Chemistry, Biomarker World Congress, World Preclinical Congress, Next Generation Dx Summit and Discovery on Target. CHI's portfolio of products includes Cambridge Healthtech Institute Conferences, Barnett International, Insight Pharma Reports, Cambridge Marketing Consultants, Cambridge Meeting Planners, Knowledge Foundation, Bio-IT World, Clinical Informatics News and Diagnostics World.

