CHI's Bioassays for Immuno-Oncology Symposium, part of the Immunogenicity & Bioassay Summit 2017

Scientific experts in bioassays for immuno-oncology therapies will discuss selection, development, and standards for bioassays and immunoassays.

Bioassays for Immuno-Oncology

-- Cambridge Healthtech Institute (CHI) today announced a new addition to its Immunogenicity & Bioassay Summit: Bioassays for Immuno-Oncology, a 1-day immersive symposium to be held on October 23, 2017 at The Westin Alexandria in Washington, DC.Confirmed Presentations:KEYNOTE:Bioassays to Accelerate Immuno-Oncology Drug DevelopmentSofie Pattijn, CTO, ImmunXpertsMeasurement of Fc Effector Function Using Binding Assays for Product Characterization|LeeAnn Machiesky, Scientist, MedImmuneModeling Macrophage T Cell Interactions in vitro to Support I/O Drug DiscoveryJennifer Koenitzer, Ph.D., Research Investigator, Discovery Biology, Immuno-Oncology Drug Discovery, Bristol-Myers SquibbBioassays for Checkpoint InhibitorsUlrike Herbrand, Ph.D., Scientific Supervisor, Research & Development, Biosafety & Bioassay Services, Charles River LabsFlow Cytometric Assessment of Therapeutic Targets and Immune Responses in Immuno-OncologySteven J. Kussick, M.D., Ph.D., Associate Medical Director, Director, Contract Research and Flow Cytometry, PhenoPath Laboratories;Clinical Assistant Professor, Laboratory Medicine, University of WashingtonHost Cell Protein Immunoassays:The Case of Excess Antigen and Non-Linearity of DilutionMatthew Roberts, Ph.D., Investigator, Biopharmaceutical and Analytical Sciences, GlaxoSmithKlinePD Analysis of MET Signaling in Fixed Tissue Specimens by Quantitative Multiplex Immunofluorescence and Concordance with Extraction AssaysTony Navas, Ph.D., Senior Scientist, Clinical Pharmacodynamic Biomarkers Program, Applied/Developmental Research Directorate, Leidos Biomedical Research, Inc., Frederick National Laboratory for Cancer ResearchBuilding a Reporter Gene Bioassay Platform for Single and Combination Immunotherapy ProgramsJey Cheng, Ph.D., R&D Group Leader, Bioassay Development, PromegaClosing Panel Discussion: Challenges in Bioassay Design for Immuno-OncologyModerator: Steven J. Kussick, M.D., Ph.D., Associate Medical Director, Director, Contract Research and Flow Cytometry, PhenoPath Laboratories;Clinical Assistant Professor, Laboratory Medicine, University of WashingtonPanelists:Ulrike Herbrand, Ph.D., Scientific Supervisor, Research & Development, Biosafety & Bioassay Services, Charles River LabsTony Navas, Ph.D., Senior Scientist, Clinical Pharmacodynamic Biomarkers Program, Applied/Developmental Research Directorate, Leidos Biomedical Research, Inc., Frederick National Laboratory for Cancer ResearchJennifer Koenitzer, Ph.D., Research Investigator, Discovery Biology, Immuno-Oncology Drug Discovery, Bristol-Myers SquibbFor further details and to register, visitAbout the Immunogenicity & Bioassay Summit ( http://www.immunogenicitysummit.com Following 8 successful years, the Immunogenicity and Bioassay Summit is expanding to include six short courses, two training seminars, and a one-day immersive symposium in addition to our three conference tracks. These events provide an invaluable opportunity to learn how the experts manage the challenges of Immunogenicity Assessment, Prediction and Risk Mitigation, as well as Bioanalytical and Bioassay Development.Once again, attendees will hear from the regulatory authorities and be able to discuss their challenges with them. New this year is a focus on Bioassays for Immuno-Oncology, Immunology for Scientists in Biotherapeutic Discovery and Development, and an Introduction to Design of Experiments (DoE). The summit is scheduled for October 23-26, 2017 at The Westin Alexandria, Washington, DC.About Cambridge Healthtech Institute (healthtech.com)Cambridge Healthtech Institute (CHI), a division of Cambridge Innovation Institute, is the preeminent life science network for leading researchers and business experts from top pharmaceutical, biotech, CROs, academia, and niche service providers. CHI is renowned for its vast conference portfolio held worldwide including PepTalk, Molecular Medicine Tri-Conference, SCOPE Summit, Bio-IT World Conference & Expo, PEGS Summit, Drug Discovery Chemistry, Biomarker World Congress, World Preclinical Congress, Next Generation Dx Summit and Discovery on Target. CHI's portfolio of products includes Cambridge Healthtech Institute Conferences, Barnett International, Insight Pharma Reports, Cambridge Marketing Consultants, Cambridge Meeting Planners, Knowledge Foundation, Bio-IT World, Clinical Informatics News and Diagnostics World.