July 2017
CHI's Bioassays for Immuno-Oncology Symposium, part of the Immunogenicity & Bioassay Summit 2017

Scientific experts in bioassays for immuno-oncology therapies will discuss selection, development, and standards for bioassays and immunoassays.
 
 
Bioassays for Immuno-Oncology
Bioassays for Immuno-Oncology
 
NEEDHAM, Mass. - July 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Cambridge Healthtech Institute (CHI) today announced a new addition to its Immunogenicity & Bioassay Summit: Bioassays for Immuno-Oncology, a 1-day immersive symposium to be held on October 23, 2017 at The Westin Alexandria in Washington, DC.

Confirmed Presentations:

KEYNOTE: In vitro Bioassays to Accelerate Immuno-Oncology Drug Development
Sofie Pattijn, CTO, ImmunXperts

Measurement of Fc Effector Function Using Binding Assays for Product Characterization|
LeeAnn Machiesky, Scientist, MedImmune

Modeling Macrophage T Cell Interactions in vitro to Support I/O Drug Discovery
Jennifer Koenitzer, Ph.D., Research Investigator, Discovery Biology, Immuno-Oncology Drug Discovery, Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bioassays for Checkpoint Inhibitors
Ulrike Herbrand, Ph.D., Scientific Supervisor, Research & Development, Biosafety & Bioassay Services, Charles River Labs

Flow Cytometric Assessment of Therapeutic Targets and Immune Responses in Immuno-Oncology
Steven J. Kussick, M.D., Ph.D., Associate Medical Director, Director, Contract Research and Flow Cytometry, PhenoPath Laboratories; Clinical Assistant Professor, Laboratory Medicine, University of Washington

Host Cell Protein Immunoassays: The Case of Excess Antigen and Non-Linearity of Dilution
Matthew Roberts, Ph.D., Investigator, Biopharmaceutical and Analytical Sciences, GlaxoSmithKline

PD Analysis of MET Signaling in Fixed Tissue Specimens by Quantitative Multiplex Immunofluorescence and Concordance with Extraction Assays
Tony Navas, Ph.D., Senior Scientist, Clinical Pharmacodynamic Biomarkers Program, Applied/Developmental Research Directorate, Leidos Biomedical Research, Inc., Frederick National Laboratory for Cancer Research

Building a Reporter Gene Bioassay Platform for Single and Combination Immunotherapy Programs
Jey Cheng, Ph.D., R&D Group Leader, Bioassay Development, Promega

Closing Panel Discussion: Challenges in Bioassay Design for Immuno-Oncology
Moderator: Steven J. Kussick, M.D., Ph.D., Associate Medical Director, Director, Contract Research and Flow Cytometry, PhenoPath Laboratories; Clinical Assistant Professor, Laboratory Medicine, University of Washington

Panelists:
Ulrike Herbrand, Ph.D., Scientific Supervisor, Research & Development, Biosafety & Bioassay Services, Charles River Labs
Tony Navas, Ph.D., Senior Scientist, Clinical Pharmacodynamic Biomarkers Program, Applied/Developmental Research Directorate, Leidos Biomedical Research, Inc., Frederick National Laboratory for Cancer Research
Jennifer Koenitzer, Ph.D., Research Investigator, Discovery Biology, Immuno-Oncology Drug Discovery, Bristol-Myers Squibb

For further details and to register, visit
http://www.immunogenicitysummit.com/Symposium-Bioassays-f...

About the Immunogenicity & Bioassay Summit (http://www.immunogenicitysummit.com)
Following 8 successful years, the Immunogenicity and Bioassay Summit is expanding to include six short courses, two training seminars, and a one-day immersive symposium in addition to our three conference tracks. These events provide an invaluable opportunity to learn how the experts manage the challenges of Immunogenicity Assessment, Prediction and Risk Mitigation, as well as Bioanalytical and Bioassay Development.  Once again, attendees will hear from the regulatory authorities and be able to discuss their challenges with them. New this year is a focus on Bioassays for Immuno-Oncology, Immunology for Scientists in Biotherapeutic Discovery and Development, and an Introduction to Design of Experiments (DoE). The summit is scheduled for October 23-26, 2017 at The Westin Alexandria, Washington, DC.

About Cambridge Healthtech Institute (healthtech.com)
Cambridge Healthtech Institute (CHI), a division of Cambridge Innovation Institute, is the preeminent life science network for leading researchers and business experts from top pharmaceutical, biotech, CROs, academia, and niche service providers. CHI is renowned for its vast conference portfolio held worldwide including PepTalk, Molecular Medicine Tri-Conference, SCOPE Summit, Bio-IT World Conference & Expo, PEGS Summit, Drug Discovery Chemistry, Biomarker World Congress, World Preclinical Congress, Next Generation Dx Summit and Discovery on Target. CHI's portfolio of products includes Cambridge Healthtech Institute Conferences, Barnett International, Insight Pharma Reports, Cambridge Marketing Consultants, Cambridge Meeting Planners, Knowledge Foundation, Bio-IT World, Clinical Informatics News and Diagnostics World.

