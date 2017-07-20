News By Tag
CHI's Bioassays for Immuno-Oncology Symposium, part of the Immunogenicity & Bioassay Summit 2017
Scientific experts in bioassays for immuno-oncology therapies will discuss selection, development, and standards for bioassays and immunoassays.
Confirmed Presentations:
KEYNOTE: In vitro Bioassays to Accelerate Immuno-Oncology Drug Development
Sofie Pattijn, CTO, ImmunXperts
Measurement of Fc Effector Function Using Binding Assays for Product Characterization|
LeeAnn Machiesky, Scientist, MedImmune
Modeling Macrophage T Cell Interactions in vitro to Support I/O Drug Discovery
Jennifer Koenitzer, Ph.D., Research Investigator, Discovery Biology, Immuno-Oncology Drug Discovery, Bristol-Myers Squibb
Bioassays for Checkpoint Inhibitors
Ulrike Herbrand, Ph.D., Scientific Supervisor, Research & Development, Biosafety & Bioassay Services, Charles River Labs
Flow Cytometric Assessment of Therapeutic Targets and Immune Responses in Immuno-Oncology
Steven J. Kussick, M.D., Ph.D., Associate Medical Director, Director, Contract Research and Flow Cytometry, PhenoPath Laboratories;
Host Cell Protein Immunoassays:
Matthew Roberts, Ph.D., Investigator, Biopharmaceutical and Analytical Sciences, GlaxoSmithKline
PD Analysis of MET Signaling in Fixed Tissue Specimens by Quantitative Multiplex Immunofluorescence and Concordance with Extraction Assays
Tony Navas, Ph.D., Senior Scientist, Clinical Pharmacodynamic Biomarkers Program, Applied/Developmental Research Directorate, Leidos Biomedical Research, Inc., Frederick National Laboratory for Cancer Research
Building a Reporter Gene Bioassay Platform for Single and Combination Immunotherapy Programs
Jey Cheng, Ph.D., R&D Group Leader, Bioassay Development, Promega
Closing Panel Discussion: Challenges in Bioassay Design for Immuno-Oncology
Moderator: Steven J. Kussick, M.D., Ph.D., Associate Medical Director, Director, Contract Research and Flow Cytometry, PhenoPath Laboratories;
Panelists:
Ulrike Herbrand, Ph.D., Scientific Supervisor, Research & Development, Biosafety & Bioassay Services, Charles River Labs
Tony Navas, Ph.D., Senior Scientist, Clinical Pharmacodynamic Biomarkers Program, Applied/Developmental Research Directorate, Leidos Biomedical Research, Inc., Frederick National Laboratory for Cancer Research
Jennifer Koenitzer, Ph.D., Research Investigator, Discovery Biology, Immuno-Oncology Drug Discovery, Bristol-Myers Squibb
For further details and to register, visit
http://www.immunogenicitysummit.com/
About the Immunogenicity & Bioassay Summit (http://www.immunogenicitysummit.com)
Following 8 successful years, the Immunogenicity and Bioassay Summit is expanding to include six short courses, two training seminars, and a one-day immersive symposium in addition to our three conference tracks. These events provide an invaluable opportunity to learn how the experts manage the challenges of Immunogenicity Assessment, Prediction and Risk Mitigation, as well as Bioanalytical and Bioassay Development.
About Cambridge Healthtech Institute (healthtech.com)
Cambridge Healthtech Institute (CHI), a division of Cambridge Innovation Institute, is the preeminent life science network for leading researchers and business experts from top pharmaceutical, biotech, CROs, academia, and niche service providers. CHI is renowned for its vast conference portfolio held worldwide including PepTalk, Molecular Medicine Tri-Conference, SCOPE Summit, Bio-IT World Conference & Expo, PEGS Summit, Drug Discovery Chemistry, Biomarker World Congress, World Preclinical Congress, Next Generation Dx Summit and Discovery on Target. CHI's portfolio of products includes Cambridge Healthtech Institute Conferences, Barnett International, Insight Pharma Reports, Cambridge Marketing Consultants, Cambridge Meeting Planners, Knowledge Foundation, Bio-IT World, Clinical Informatics News and Diagnostics World.
Contact
James Prudhomme
Cambridge Healthtech Institute (CHI)
***@healthtech.com
