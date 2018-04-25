News By Tag
Nine GAI Employees Graduate from Point Park University On-Site MBA Program
National Engineering Firm Celebrates Fourth MBA Graduating Class
Highlights/Key Facts
• Through a collaborative partnership with Point Park University in Pittsburgh, PA, GAI offers an on-site corporate MBA program to the company's employees.
• GAI's degree program was specifically designed with employee needs in mind, with course topics and projects related to the firm's business and industry.
• The accelerated, fully accredited MBA program is a cornerstone of GAI's in-house leadership development initiative and is open to all GAI employees who meet the minimum requirements.
• Point Park University professors teach classes exclusively to GAI employees at the firm's Pittsburgh office once per week, with telecasting via Skype for Business available for employees at other locations.
• The current MBA class includes nine employees from four of the firm's 25 offices:
o Pittsburgh-based Todd Wilson, PE, Senior Project Engineer
o Indianapolis-
o Murrysville-
o Orlando-based Peter Sechler, PLA, AICP, Assistant Vice President; Abner Serrano, Senior EI; Aimee Shields, PE, Senior Engineering Manager; and Jeffrey Tuell, PE, Engineering Manager
Quotes
• Gary DeJidas, PE, MBA, CEO & Board Chairman, GAI Consultants:
"It gives me great pride to celebrate the successful graduation of GAI's fourth MBA class. This unique partnership with Point Park University affords GAI staff a tremendous opportunity for career growth and personal achievement. Congratulations to each and every graduate for achieving this milestone."
About GAI Consultants:
