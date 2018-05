Nine GAI Employees Graduate from Point Park University On-Site MBA Program

National Engineering Firm Celebrates Fourth MBA Graduating Class

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

* MBA

* Graduation

* Engineering Industry:

* Engineering Location:

* Pittsburgh - Pennsylvania - US

Media Contact

Brittney LeTourneau

***@gaiconsultants.com

407.423.8398 Brittney LeTourneau407.423.8398

End

-- On April 28, GAI Consultants, Inc. (GAI), in partnership with Point Park University, graduated its fourth on-site Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree class. The University's on-site corporate MBA was launched in the fall of 2009, with GAI among the first businesses in the Pittsburgh region to take advantage of the program.• Through a collaborative partnership with Point Park University in Pittsburgh, PA, GAI offers an on-site corporate MBA program to the company's employees.• GAI's degree program was specifically designed with employee needs in mind, with course topics and projects related to the firm's business and industry.• The accelerated, fully accredited MBA program is a cornerstone of GAI's in-house leadership development initiative and is open to all GAI employees who meet the minimum requirements.• Point Park University professors teach classes exclusively to GAI employees at the firm's Pittsburgh office once per week, with telecasting via Skype for Business available for employees at other locations.• The current MBA class includes nine employees from four of the firm's 25 offices:o Pittsburgh-based Todd Wilson, PE, Senior Project Engineero Indianapolis-based Michael Wenning, PE, Transportation Services Directoro Murrysville-based Alexandria Brunstad, Project Technical Specialist; David Bevilacqua, Assistant Vice President; and Tim Lonas, Project EITo Orlando-based Peter Sechler, PLA, AICP, Assistant Vice President; Abner Serrano, Senior EI; Aimee Shields, PE, Senior Engineering Manager; and Jeffrey Tuell, PE, Engineering Manager"It gives me great pride to celebrate the successful graduation of GAI's fourth MBA class. This unique partnership with Point Park University affords GAI staff a tremendous opportunity for career growth and personal achievement. Congratulations to each and every graduate for achieving this milestone."Sixty years strong, GAI Consultants is an employee-owned company that delivers award-winning engineering, planning, and environmental expertise to energy, transportation, development, government, and industrial clients worldwide. GAI's accomplished specialists are dedicated to earning our clients' trust—they approach every initiative with enthusiasm and integrity, delivering multifaceted services to meet the greatest challenges. Visit us at http://gaiconsultants.com Connect with GAI through Social Media on Twitter (GAIConsultants), Facebook (gaiconsultants), LinkedIn (gai-consultants-inc-), and YouTube (gaiconsultants)