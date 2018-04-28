Third Rock's new GDPR Assessment Capabilities Expedite Compliance

GDPR deadline 25 May 2018
-- Third Rock, a supplier of cyber risk management software,announced today the launch of its General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Risk Assessment, the newest enhancement to its cyber risk management software to help companies become GDPR compliant before the May 25, 2018 deadline set by the European Union (EU).
GDPR applies to every company that collects, processes or stores an EU citizen's data, regardless of sector, size and geographical location. The consulting firm Gartner estimates that more than half of the companies that are subject to the GDPR will not be in compliance this year and will be at risk for fines by the EU. A risk assessment is a required action to meet GDPR compliance regulations for protecting EU citizens' data.
The full integration of the GDPR assessment into Third Rock's current web based cyber risk management software platform, CyberCompass™
, allows companies to quickly complete the assessment and then automatically generate a prioritized corrective action plan. Robert Felps, CEO of Third Rock, explained, "This software provides rapid benchmarking of an organization's compliance status, prioritizes needed corrective actions, and maintains the Body of Evidence in the event of an audit by regulatory authorities. Companies can then choose to implement the corrective actions themselves, collaborate with Third Rock, or engage their current compliance consulting firm. Most companies can achieve GDPR compliance in approximately two to twelve weeks."
Third Rock's CyberCompass™
GDPR Risk Assessment provides a comprehensive, user-friendly experience. Most companies use a mix of forms and spreadsheets to manage cyber risk. Natan Bradbury, CEO of VITECH Pros who partnered with Third Rock to test the new assessment stated, "You don't know how long I've been looking for an application like this! I've been cobbling together Excel and Word documents and some other tools to complete assessments."
CyberCompass™
has been documented to achieve 65% time savings compared to other assessment approaches.About Third Rock
Third Rock specializes in simplifying cyber risk management to enable organizations to holistically assess and manage their cyber risk by engaging employees, refining processes, and hardening technical systems, creating a culture of Cyber Confidence℠. Third Rock's software, CyberCompass™
, includes: HIPAA, GDPR, NIST SP 800-171 cyber security risk assessments, and SECURETexas Certification assessments, along with comprehensive workstation and network vulnerability scans. CyberCompass™
has been endorsed by Texas Medical Liability Trust and Texas Health Services Authority. Learn more at https://thirdrock.com/
and https://www.compassdb.io