Third Rock Streamlines SECURETexas Privacy and Security Certification
Helping healthcare organizations improve cybersecurity and compliance by reducing complexity
Third Rock has incorporated the question set for the SECURETexas certification program into CompassDB, Third Rock's compliance management system. Third Rock has shown that by utilizing CompassDB, organizations can reduce man-hours for performing and reporting a security risk assessment by up to 66%, compared to other security risk assessment tools and methods.
"We understand that most healthcare practices want to improve their cybersecurity but don't have the expertise or time to perform a comprehensive risk assessment. Our goal is to make protecting patient information easy and affordable as cyber threats in healthcare continue to increase, " stated Ed Jones, Third Rock's Chief Compliance Officer.
The SECURETexas certification is available for covered entities and business associates operating in Texas that are subject to privacy and security regulations. Certification involves engaging a SECURETexas Preferred Vendor, such as Third Rock, to assess the covered entity's compliance wcj against the SECURETexas privacy and security standards, then remediating any identified deficiencies. SecureTexas certification can be a mitigating factor when a court or state licensure agency imposes a penalty for violation of the Texas Medical Records Privacy Act.
Third Rock's CompassDB software is a comprehensive cloud-based Compliance Management Platform that makes managing cybersecurity and compliance easier and less costly, especially for smaller and medium size healthcare organizations that are most vulnerable to cyber attacks. This tool will help healthcare entities attain SECURETexas Certification, as well as meet HIPAA compliance requirements, with capabilities that include an automated risk management process, vulnerability and compliance scanning tool, workforce compliance training, and continually updated policies and procedures.
About Third Rock
Third Rock is a cybersecurity and compliance firm based in Round Rock, Texas whose purpose is to help businesses protect their customers' information. Third Rock offers a unique turnkey, simplified approach to cybersecurity and compliance that engages employees, refines processes, and updates technology to move organizations to a culture of compliance and protection. Learn more at ThirdRock.com (http://www.thirdrock.com/
About THSA
The Texas Health Services Authority (THSA) was established by the Texas Legislature for the purpose of promoting, implementing, and facilitating the secure electronic exchange of health information. The THSA accomplishes this purpose through its health information exchange (HIE) and privacy and security certification and supporting programs. Learn more about the THSA at www.thsa.org.
