News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Third Rock Welcomes Timothy Sullivan to its Board of Advisors
Mr. Sullivan holds undergraduate and graduate degrees in Business, Physics, and Strategic Foresight from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh and the University of Houston. He joins Third Rock as the Senior Strategic Advisor with responsibility for strategic planning, development, and execution.
"I've known Timothy for over 20 years and consider him one of the best business advisors in the country." says Robert Felps, Third Rock CEO. "His experience and success in growing numerous companies in several industries and his board level involvement with the UT/Dell Medical School, BioAustin, and Austin Technology Council make him a great choice to guide our strategic development and execution at Third Rock. Plus, his passion to protect the quality of life makes him a perfect fit. We're excited to have him join our team."
Mr. Sullivan asserted, "The CompassDB technology is a wonderful example of what happens when an experienced and motivated product development team applies creativity and innovation to solve real world problems. Third Rock's cybersecurity and compliance products set a new benchmark that will enable both small and large medical service providers to defend their business operations against cyber threats and maintain compliance with government standards." He continued, "I am honored wcj to join the Third Rock executive team to help craft and execute the commercialization strategy for the many cybersecurity and compliance products that will flow from the CompassDB technology platform."
About Third Rock Services
Third Rock is a thought leader on HIPAA compliance and cybersecurity. Powered by CompassDB™, a compliance management platform, Third Rock makes HIPAA compliance simple, easy, and affordable for healthcare organizations and their business associates. Their complete HIPAA solution includes everything an organization needs to become HIPAA compliant as well as easy-to-follow guidance for improving its cybersecurity. For more information, please visit https://thirdrock.com/
Contact
Kathleen Hadaway
***@thirdrock.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse