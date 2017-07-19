 
Industry News





Third Rock Recognized at Austin Recovery's 50th Anniversary Event

 
 
ROUND ROCK, Texas - July 25, 2017 - PRLog -- On May 5th, Austin Recovery celebrated its 50th Anniversary with a luncheon gala at the Shalom Austin Jewish Community Center in Austin, TX. At the event, they recognized Third Rock, Incorporated and its partner Nivola Healthcare Solutions for their work and donations supporting the organization's HIPAA compliance activities and related information security practices.

Austin Recovery requested Third Rock's and Nivola Healthcare Solutions' support to reestablish their HIPAA compliance baseline after a major business restructuring in 2016. The business restructuring resulted from Austin Recovery's separation from The Council on Alcohol and Drugs Houston, which had merged with Austin Recovery in 2013.  Ms. Laura Sovine, Austin Recovery's Executive Director, recognized that the operational impacts of the restructuring necessitated a review of the organization's information privacy and security practices.

Third Rock and Nivola Healthcare Solutions performed a comprehensive security risk assessment, provided updated HIPAA policies & procedures, and prioritized corrective actions.  An online risk management plan, cybersecurity guide and recommendations for more efficiently managing the organization's information stores and maintaining HIPAA compliance were also provided to Austin Recovery.  Robert Felps, CEO of Third Rock, stated, "We are proud to be supporting such a successful and important local organization as Austin Recovery and to be helping them protect their clients."

Austin Recovery is a community-based, compassionate provider of substance use disorder treatment for individuals and families serving Austin and the surrounding areas since 1967. During its 50-year history, Austin Recovery has assisted an estimated 60,000 clients.

Third Rock's Worry-Free Compliance™ is a comprehensive and industry leading cybersecurity and HIPAA compliance solution that maximizes information privacy and security while minimizing the administrative burden of the HIPAA/HITECH regulations.  It is powered by CompassDB™, a cloud-based compliance management software that streamlines HIPAA compliance, reducing the workload while delivering full compliance reporting.

More information about Third Rock and its services is available at http://www.thirdrock.com.

More information about Austin Recovery and its services is available at http://www.austinrecovery.org.

More information about Nivola Healthcare Solutions and its services is available at http://www.nivolahealthcaresolutions.com.

Click to Share