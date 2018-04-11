News By Tag
GEO Jobe to share "The Power of GIS, Simplified" at the 2018 TNGIC Conference
Esri Business Partner, GEO Jobe GIS, to exhibit and sponsor at the annual TNGIC Conference
The event takes place in Burns, TN at Montgomery Bell State Park, April 24-26.
The crew will be glad to meet with you to discuss our popular ArcGIS Online solutions including the Admin Tools for ArcGIS Online suite of productivity Tools for administrators (available free, pro and for Portal), the GEOPowered Cloud solution for the enterprise, custom mapping solutions for facilities, EDU, local government, and utilities, as well as our UAV Services to support clients from these industry verticals and others (construction, agriculture, mining and more). Be sure to look for the GEO Jobe booth!
Additionally, the team will be available to answer questions about the company's UAV and aerial mapping services. GEO Jobe recently added more hardware to the portfolio of equipment to support work with new and existing clients from utilities (electric, oil and gas, water), local government, agriculture, forestry, insurance, construction, real estate, and facilities management. The group supports solutions that span custom GIS development, web mapping, aerial mapping, 3D data, and cloud-hosted solutions via our GEOpowered Cloud, the perfect integration with UAV data projects! See more at http://geo-jobe.com/
About TNGIC
TNGIC (Tennessee Geographic Information Council) was established in 1994 to improve the connection between the various agencies working with GIS in Tennessee. In January of 1990, 16 people met in Nashville and formed the Tennessee Natural Resources GIS Users Group. The preliminary purpose of this group was to share information about technology development and databases to avoid duplication of effort. This group met twice a year at different GIS lab locations across the state. They had "show and tell" sessions which were of instructional and educational value. On December 23, 1993 the first TNGIS users' forum was held at the Garden Plaza in Murfreesboro. There were over 200 participants!
See more about the TNGIC at http://www.tngic.org
About GEO Jobe
Founded in 1999, GEO Jobe
Connect with the GEO Jobe team at www.geo-jobe.com or reach out with a question or comment on Twitter @geojobegis
