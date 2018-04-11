 
Industry News





April 2018
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
17161514131211

GEO Jobe to share "The Power of GIS, Simplified" at the 2018 TNGIC Conference

Esri Business Partner, GEO Jobe GIS, to exhibit and sponsor at the annual TNGIC Conference
 
 
GEO Jobe at 2018 TNGIC
GEO Jobe at 2018 TNGIC
 
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - April 16, 2018 - PRLog -- We're pleased to share that some of the GEO Jobe crew will be on the road this month, this time making a stop in Burns, TN for the annual TNGIC, Tennessee Geographic Information council conference.

The event takes place in Burns, TN at Montgomery Bell State Park, April 24-26. GEO Jobe CEO, Neill Jobe (@neillJobe) and Jeff Lawrence, GEO Jobe UAV Business Development, (@jalaw3) will be on hand at the event to meet with other Tennessee (and surrounding area) GIS professionals to share and discuss GEO Jobe's experience in delivering cutting-edge UAV collected solutions, ArcGIS & ArcGIS Online apps & services, and share our strategy of  The Power of GIS, Simplified.

The crew will be glad to meet with you to discuss our popular ArcGIS Online solutions including the Admin Tools for ArcGIS Online suite of productivity Tools for administrators (available free, pro and for Portal), the GEOPowered Cloud solution for the enterprise, custom mapping solutions for facilities, EDU, local government, and utilities, as well as our UAV Services to support clients from these industry verticals and others (construction, agriculture, mining and more). Be sure to look for the GEO Jobe booth!

The duo will be glad to meet with attendees to discuss the popular ArcGIS Online solutions including the Admin Tools suite of productivity Tools for administrators (available free, pro and for Portal), the GEOPowered Cloud solution for the enterprise, custom mapping solutions for facilities, EDU, local government, and utilities, as well as details of the UAV / UAS services to support clients from these industry verticals and others (construction, agriculture, mining and more).

Additionally, the team will be available to answer questions about the company's UAV and aerial mapping services. GEO Jobe recently added more hardware to the portfolio of equipment to support work with new and existing clients from utilities (electric, oil and gas, water), local government, agriculture, forestry, insurance, construction, real estate, and facilities management. The group supports solutions that span custom GIS development, web mapping, aerial mapping, 3D data, and cloud-hosted solutions via our GEOpowered Cloud, the perfect integration with UAV data projects! See more at http://geo-jobe.com/uav

About TNGIC
TNGIC (Tennessee Geographic Information Council) was established in 1994 to improve the connection between the various agencies working with GIS in Tennessee. In January of 1990, 16 people met in Nashville and formed the Tennessee Natural Resources GIS Users Group. The preliminary purpose of this group was to share information about technology development and databases to avoid duplication of effort. This group met twice a year at different GIS lab locations across the state. They had "show and tell" sessions which were of instructional and educational value. On December 23, 1993 the first TNGIS users' forum was held at the Garden Plaza in Murfreesboro. There were over 200 participants!  The majority of participants were from the state of TN and a few from adjoining states.

See more about the TNGIC at http://www.tngic.org

About GEO Jobe

Founded in 1999, GEO Jobe (@geojobegis) is a geospatial industry leader that currently has the top three most popular apps in the ArcGIS Marketplace including Admin Tools for ArcGIS Online (http://www.geo-jobe.com/admin-tools/). While many geospatial firms focus on a specific industry, GEO Jobe has a focus on industry independent solutions and offerings such as providing software development and data hosting expertise and services. GEO Jobe was an early adopter of the ArcGIS Online platform and always strives to extend and push the limits of what is possible using the platform. GEO Jobe has been an Esri business partner for many years and has received multiple awards from Esri including the 2015 Innovative Marketplace Provider and the 2013 Organization Use of ArcGIS Online award.

Connect with the GEO Jobe team at www.geo-jobe.com or reach out with a question or comment on Twitter @geojobegis

Media Contact
David Hansen
connect@geo-jobe.com
Click to Share